2018 BMW X5 Spied While Winter Testing In Remote Complex, We Have Video

BMW
’s X5 is preparing to be replaced by a new generation, and the development team is hard at work on the next model.
The ongoing car was launched almost four years ago, and its successor will bring numerous changes and improvements in the range. The MY2018 X5
will have the G05 codename, and it will be a product based on the CLAR architecture.
Munich’s blue-and-white roundel brand has created a technical base called Cluster Architecture, referred to as CLAR, which has been developed for all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel drive applications.
That platform was first launched on the ongoing 7 Series, but the SAVs will also get it, and many other products from this automaker will also feature a version of the system.
The idea is to make the vehicles built on CLAR lighter than their predecessors, while also increasing their torsional rigidity. Together, the improvements described help increase fuel economy, enhance range, and supply a superior level of handling.
You might think that it does not matter that much how two-ton SUVs drive, but it does, and cutting weight from a car this big will make it better from several points of view.
From a styling point of view, BMW fitted the 2018 X5 with a larger front grille
, along with what appears to be a bigger body. The grille itself is one of the units that have a set of self-closing vents, which help reduce drag at highway speeds.
The interior will get a full makeover, and more tech will find its way into the marque’s biggest SUV
to date. The latter aspect will change once the X7 reaches the market, but the X5
will be the largest production car from this company for a short while.
The Bavarian automaker should begin to drop camouflage from its SAV soon, as the launch date for the next-gen model approaches. A close look at the video embedded below will show another sedan from BMW being drifted in the snow, in the background, while the engineers from the SAV
team drive in a responsible manner.