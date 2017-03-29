Jaguar E-Pace Prototype Spied On Video, Diesel Engine Sound Is Obvious

Jaguar
broke the mold with the introduction of the mid-sized F-Pace, but it had to. Look at how swell Porsche does since the Cayenne and Macan were added to the lineup. But Jaguar has only one SUV on offer at the present moment. Not for long, though, ‘cause there’s a compact crossover called E-Pace in the offing.
We’ve seen the E-Pace
in spy photos a handful of times now, but this video reveals something more than the cab-forward stance and the Range Rover Evoque-ish footprint. I’m afraid that’s a yes, the E-Pace will be available in turbo diesel attire. And based on how much the Jaguar Land Rover group takes pride in the Ingenium family of engines, the diesel in question is an Ingenium four-cylinder that displaces two liters and varied output figures.
In the Discovery Sport, the least potent variant of the 2.0L Ingenium is the eD4, which packs 150 PS (110 kW) and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) from just 1,750 rpm. At the other end of the spectrum, the SD4 variant
churns out 241 PS (177 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) from as low as 1,500 rpm. It’s anybody’s guess what sort of tunes Jaguar has in store for the E-Pace, but it’s clear that diesel power is on the menu for the United Kingdom and European market.
Just like the Evoque and F-Pace, the baby Jaguar SUV
will be available in six-speed manual and eight- or nine-speed automatic guises. Front-wheel-drive will be standard, with a GKN-developed all-wheel-drive system to be offered as an optional extra. As far as the interior is concerned, it’s pretty obvious that the E-Pace will borrow plenty of design cues from big brother F-Pace
.
Even though it’s too soon to get our hopes up for a performance-oriented derivate, the E-Pace is sure to get some sort of hybrid powertrain at some point during its lifecycle. Jaguar is also planning on introducing an electric power-only SUV, which will be heavily inspired by the I-Pace Concept
.
Editor's note:
Don't bother running the plates through DVLA's search service because the search returns no engine information whatsoever.