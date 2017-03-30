autoevolution
All-New BMW X3 M40i to Hit U.S. Dealers This October, Report Says

 
It looks like the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class won't have things going its way for much longer, as the Germans are getting ready to launch the all-new generation of BMW X3 this Fall.
According to a report from BMW Blog, internal documents place the G01 X3 debut in June this year. By October 2017, the M40i version will be in American showrooms. Interestingly, this also suggests the performance model will be built slightly ahead of the 2-liter ones which are scheduled for the first months of 2018.

Considering the X3 is a product of the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina, we'd expect the all-new SAV to hit US showrooms first, followed by Europe the next month. There might be a twin-turbo M40d oil-burner coming their way, but the engine isn't even ready for the 5 Series yet, so don't get your hopes up.

We're rather more excited about the M40i model than the entire X3 generation, even though we shouldn't be. But that's because the M Performance treatment has been reserved for the X4 until now.

The report states we should expect a solid power boost of the 3.0-liter turbo engine from the 355-hp (US specs) of the X4 M40i to about 400-hp. That sounds ridiculous, considering how close that would bring it to the M3, but stranger things have happened.

From a niche market, the performance SUV has become one of the most lucrative ones, and the X3 M40i will have no shortage of rivals: Audi SQ5, Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and the Porsche Macan S.

Underpinned by a brand new platform, the G01 X3 could by as much as 100 kilos lighter than before (220 lbs). However, those radical weight savings are usually reserved for the 20d models that can be fitted with smaller fuel tanks and lighter components.

Still, the M40i's curb weight of around 1,750kg will make it surprisingly agile for an SUV. Expect a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 4.5 seconds or slightly higher.
