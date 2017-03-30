BMW 8 Series Prototype Is Making V8 Noises at the Nurburgring

The upcoming revival of the 8 Series nameplate has been spied again, this time at the Nurburgring track. We have two very short videos that might get you excited about the flagship coupe.





The exhaust sound is somewhat faint, but this could just be down to it being an early prototype. When the car passes the Nurburgring spotter, we can clearly make out the machine gun sound of a V8 engine.



Although this isn't an M8, it could still be very powerful. The output of the 4.4-liter in the



Some earlier reports have said that BMW would ditch the 4.4-liter V8 for a 4.0-liter one, thus adopting the standard 0.5-liter cylinder displacement that goes all the way to the MINI Cooper. But there's still no indication of the downsizing happening here.



Not every BMW needs to be geared towards extreme track performance, though, and the 8 Series' primary job will be as a Grand Tourer. That's why the second prototype filmed exhibits more body roll and dive under braking. This one kind of looks like an elongated Aston Martin DB9, which means it could be the prettiest BMW in the range.



If the 8 Series is based on the new 7er, it could have a turbocharged engine range made up of everything from 2.0-liter four-bangers to 6.0-liter V12s. Even though the S-Class Coupe doesn't have anything below the S400 V6, we can't rule out the possibility of BMW offering four cylinders in a hybrid model.



The latest word on the street is that by replacing the 6er with this, BMW wants to leave room for another type of 6 Series which will directly rival the Porsche 911. It's crazy, but it just might work.







