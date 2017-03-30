autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

BMW 8 Series Prototype Is Making V8 Noises at the Nurburgring

 
30 Mar 2017, 13:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The upcoming revival of the 8 Series nameplate has been spied again, this time at the Nurburgring track. We have two very short videos that might get you excited about the flagship coupe.
In these two videos, you can very clearly see that one model is a regular 8 Series and the other is a more track-oriented car, possibly an M Performance model. These are still early days for the 8er, and the aero elements are just beginning to be developed.

The exhaust sound is somewhat faint, but this could just be down to it being an early prototype. When the car passes the Nurburgring spotter, we can clearly make out the machine gun sound of a V8 engine.

Although this isn't an M8, it could still be very powerful. The output of the 4.4-liter in the M550i is only the minimum we can expect, as the Audi S8 sedan is an RS7-matching powerhouse. Who's to say the M850i can't have 550 PS?

Some earlier reports have said that BMW would ditch the 4.4-liter V8 for a 4.0-liter one, thus adopting the standard 0.5-liter cylinder displacement that goes all the way to the MINI Cooper. But there's still no indication of the downsizing happening here.

Not every BMW needs to be geared towards extreme track performance, though, and the 8 Series' primary job will be as a Grand Tourer. That's why the second prototype filmed exhibits more body roll and dive under braking. This one kind of looks like an elongated Aston Martin DB9, which means it could be the prettiest BMW in the range.

If the 8 Series is based on the new 7er, it could have a turbocharged engine range made up of everything from 2.0-liter four-bangers to 6.0-liter V12s. Even though the S-Class Coupe doesn't have anything below the S400 V6, we can't rule out the possibility of BMW offering four cylinders in a hybrid model.

The latest word on the street is that by replacing the 6er with this, BMW wants to leave room for another type of 6 Series which will directly rival the Porsche 911. It's crazy, but it just might work.



BMW 8 Series 2019 BMW 8 Series BMW Nurburgring spyshots spy video
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673