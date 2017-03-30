autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

New Toyota Supra Shows Up on Nurburgring, Prototype Sounds Angry

 
30 Mar 2017, 13:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Earlier today, we brought you a spy clip showing the BMW Z5 testing on the Nurburgring and we are not back on the topic to bring you a prototype of the fifth-gen Toyota Supra doing its thing on the Green Hell.
While the Z5 tempts us with its open-air experience, the Supra makes full use of its coupe form, as the sportscar displays a Coca-Cola bottle appearance, bubble roof included.

The Toyota test vehicle still wears provisional light clusters, but, since the Bimmer has already moved on to the production taillights, we're expecting the Supra to follow suit soon.

Adenauer Forst, the S-curve that sees the new Supra prototype flying from one vibrator to another in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page also offers us an excellent occasion to enjoy the furious soundtrack of the vehicle.

Toyota and BMW are expected to use their own engines for the vehicles, thus minimizing cannibalization risk. Even so, the rumor mill talks about a hybrid powertrain that will top both the Z5 and the Supra ranges. Nevertheless, with both carmakers having shown serious gas-electric involvement in the past, we could also see the hybrid models sporting different powertrains.

The fifth incarnation of the Toyota Supra is expected to make its debut in the next twelve months. And this is just a step of a plan that will reportedly see the Japanese company returning to its 1990s sportscar glory.

Back then, the go-fast side of the Toyota line-up included the entry-level Celica, the mid-engined MR2 and the Supra. With the (somewhat) affordable GT 86 already in showrooms and the new Supra on its way, we should see the automaker delivering the first details of the MR2 revival soon.

Until then, we're inviting you to check out this rendering of the new Supra, which has been created using the spyshots as a starting point.

2018 toyota supra 2019 toyota supra Toyota Supra Toyota spyshots Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68