New Toyota Supra Shows Up on Nurburgring, Prototype Sounds Angry

While the Z5 tempts us with its open-air experience, the Supra makes full use of its coupe form, as the sportscar displays a Coca-Cola bottle appearance, bubble roof included.The Toyota test vehicle still wears provisional light clusters, but, since the Bimmer has already moved on to the production taillights, we're expecting the Supra to follow suit soon.Adenauer Forst, the S-curve that sees the new Supra prototype flying from one vibrator to another in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page also offers us an excellent occasion to enjoy the furious soundtrack of the vehicle.Toyota and BMW are expected to use their own engines for the vehicles, thus minimizing cannibalization risk. Even so, the rumor mill talks about a hybrid powertrain that will top both the Z5 and the Supra ranges. Nevertheless, with both carmakers having shown serious gas-electric involvement in the past, we could also see the hybrid models sporting different powertrains.The fifth incarnation of the Toyota Supra is expected to make its debut in the next twelve months. And this is just a step of a plan that will reportedly see the Japanese company returning to its 1990s sportscar glory.Back then, the go-fast side of the Toyota line-up included the entry-level Celica, the mid-engined MR2 and the Supra. With the (somewhat) affordable GT 86 already in showrooms and the new Supra on its way, we should see the automaker delivering the first details of the MR2 revival soon.Until then, we're inviting you to check out this rendering of the new Supra, which has been created using the spyshots as a starting point.