Japanese Magazine Suggests Lexus Might Drop The GS From Its Range

Lexus is reportedly considering to discontinue the GS
once the current generation ends its production cycle.
The rumor comes from Japanese magazine MAG-X, which claims that company leaders have already made that decision. Apparently, the motivation that led to the decision was the fear that the GS could poach customers from the new LS
, which is the company’s flagship.
Lexus
is supposed to launch the successor of the GS
in 2018, but some think that the production version of the UX crossover could use the extra capacity that would be clear if the GS gets the ax.
Company officials have yet to clarify the matter, and we don't expect a "yes or no answer" on the topic.
As Lexus Enthusiast
remarks, the current generation of the e-segment model was close to being canceled back when it was developed, in 2011. At the time, Akio Toyoda disapproved of this model, but he was convinced to approve it after discussions with Lexus’ regional management teams.
However, the successor of the GS could be in danger, MAG-X explained, because the LS is downsizing to a V6, which could make it more affordable.
The explanation would be that the expensive versions of the GS
would "get in the way" of the entry-model LS, which is something that we do not see as possible to a significant extent. Meanwhile, the affordable ones are already outdone in sales by the ES
.
The ES is based on a Toyota platform, and it is placed in the same segment as the GS, but at a lower price. Thanks to those characteristics, the clients of the ES get “more car for the money
,” even if it does not match the style and driving feel of the rear-wheel-drive based model.
Up to a point, the report in the Japanese magazine makes one think about the future of the GS as being in jeopardy, but we would not hold our breath until it leaves production.
Toyota
's premium arm has used this model to launch new design languages, and we feel that this car drives in a way that describes the brand adequately. While it may not beat the BMW 5 Series, Audi’s A6, or Mercedes-Benz’ E-Class in sales, it does have its place in the market. The only question that remains is if that position is satisfactory for the premium brand.