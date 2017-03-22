autoevolution
The Toyota Sienna Is Back For 2018 With More Swag, Yaris Also Receives Updates

 
At the 2017 New York Auto Show, Toyota decided to remind its fans that the Sienna is far from dead. It may have been overrun by the competition, but in truth, the Sienna is soldiering on, and now it is a bit sexier than before.
One year after the 2017 Sienna added a more powerful and efficient engine, the 2018 model year ushers in better styling, more technology, and superior convenience. The redesigned front fascia is a pointer of the Sienna moving forward in the highly competitive minivan segment.

The 2018 Toyota Sienna also sees the addition of side lower rockers to all trim levels, as well as small NVH improvements added to the SE and Limited: laminated windshield and acoustic front row side glass, respectively. Three new colors were added as well: Parisian Night Pearl, Alumina Jade Metallic, and Toasted Walnut Pearl.

The Swagger Wagon also receives TSS-P as standard on all trim levels. The suite of safety systems bundles goodies such as the Automatic High Beams, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist.

Better connectivity is also on the menu thanks to the Toyota Entune 3.0 multimedia system. A premium version of the system available on SE, XLE, and Limited models, which adds JBL audio, Dynamic Navigation, and Destination Assist.

The second newity Toyota plans to debut in the Big Apple is the redesigned Yaris. It’s essentially the mid-cycle update, and as expected, the front fascia gets a fair bit of nip and tuck. Compared to the L and LE grades, the Yaris SE features piano black mesh for the grille. The rear of the Yaris, on the other hand, gives the impression of a wider look and a surefooted stance.

As for the interior makeover, the L grade gets a standard tilt steering wheel with buttons for the audio system and the analog instrumentation that was previously available on the SE. L and LE models will now be equipped with Entune system, consisting of a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, six speakers, AUX input, an USB port, voice recognition, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free.

The SE moves one step further with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and more. Last, but not least, Toyota added to new selections to the Yaris’ exterior colors list: Blue Eclipse (replacing Blue Streak Metallic) and Blue Eclipse with a Black Sand Pearl Roof (replacing Crushed Ice with Black Sand Pearl Roof).
