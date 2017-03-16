autoevolution
Limited-Run Toyota GT86 Tiger Is Exclusive To Germany, Only 30 Will Be Made

 
The GT86 is a marvelous sports car. It’s a back-to-basics two-door coupe, with drive sent to the rear and 215/45 R17 tires for easily inducible oversteer. It’s a car that, in the right hands, it can wag its tail off from corner to corner.
Customization options, though, are on the scarce side. The novelty of the GT86 also wore off, bearing in mind how little has changed since the Japanese sports car made its debut at the end of 2011. Following a mild refresh for 2017, Toyota is now trying to raise the hype back up with limited-run models.

It was only a few days ago that we talked about the U.S.-only 86 860 Special Edition. Now, though, Toyota is looking forward to the German market with this striking looking thing here. Baptized “GT86 Tiger,” the automaker will manufacture 30 such examples for the biggest auto market in Europe. To put that number into perspective, there are more McLaren F1 hypercars out there then there are GT86 Tigers. But just like the 860, the Tiger is not special.

Sure the Tiger Orange paint job is nice. And sure, the black-painted mirrors and black decals elevate the visual identity of the boxer-engined GT86. The cabin is no different, with orange seams and a brushed aluminum badge being the only elements that set the Tiger apart. The price for all this specialness? €34,990, which is a lot considering the base GT86 is €29,990.

To its defense, there’s a mechanical upgrade thrown in there, consisting of Sachs sports dampers. But then again, a single enhancement to the driving experience is not exactly something to make the GT86 crowd go, “Wow, I need this machine in my life!” Also, sat nav and rear parking sensors are not included as standard, which is a bit of a kick in the guts at this price point.

Having said that, Toyota plans to rethink the Hachi-Roku from the ground up. According to a high-ranking official, the second-generation model will land as soon as 2018 for the 2019 model year. And like with the original, Subaru agreed to help with the developing of the new model, boxer mill included.
