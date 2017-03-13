Toyota 86 860 Special Edition Stands Out From The Crowd

No longer called a Scion in the United States, the Toyota 86
is the Japanese automaker’s idea of a back-to-basics sports car. Having made its world debut in 2011 and updated for 2017 with a sportier face, the 86 is now available in 860 Special Edition form.
On the outside, all the goodies you would expect from an 86 are there. A bit of a twist comes courtesy of the Supernova Orange paintwork, which is not available in the case of the regular model. Basically a combination of Ablaze red and Hot Lava orange, the Supernova Orange paint contrasts nicely with the gloss black mirror caps, black rear wing, and black go-faster stripes. Look even closer, and you’ll also notice an exclusive aerodynamic underbody panel.
Step inside, and the first thing that catches one’s attention is the sea of orange stitching. The steering wheel, dashboard, gear lever knob and boot, seats, you name it, there’s a bit of orange in there for everyone. A placard rounds off the 860 Special Edition nicely. The exclusive model will be available in Halo White as well, with a planned production of 860 units of each finish.
“The 86 is recognized by enthusiasts for its impressive driving performance and its value-oriented price tag,”
said John Myers, the carmaker’s national manager vehicle marketing and communications in the U.S. “The 860 Special Edition will amplify these core elements with an added dose of premium styling mixed with performance technology.”
And speaking of pricing, that’s $29,155 for the stick shift, without the $885 destination and delivery.
Toyota
’s U.S.-bound 860 Special Edition further prides itself on a 4.2-inch multi-information display incorporating a G-force meter and stopwatch. HP
and torque curves are also displayed, as are the coolant and oil temperatures. Standard equipment for the limited-run sports car also includes smart key with push-button start, touch-activated unlock, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The 860 arrives in dealer lots at the end of March.