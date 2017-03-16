First Official Sketch of 2018 Audi A6, A7, And A8 Leaked

Audi
is currently operating the development of the next generations of the A6
, A7, and A8 models.
The design team
has completed its work, while the engineering teams are currently testing the prototypes of those three models in various situations. These three products are important for Audi, and each of them required a clear identity for their new generations.
While the A6, A7
, and A8 are separated both by pricing and size, each of them needed to have a dedicated design that will share a common philosophy.
The previous and ongoing generations of these three models did not always match up when styling was concerned, but it looks like the launch of the next generation for each of the three will handle this aspect.
Marc Lichte, the lead designer of Audi, managed the appearance of the A6, A7, and A8
, said he had developed upon the single frame grille idea he “inherited” from Walter de Silva.
Back in 2004, Audi got that front grille from the designs of Mr. de Silva, and it helped the brand establish a clear styling concept that has grown ever since.
We appreciate the look Audi has accomplished with its cars since the launch of the single frame grille, and it appears that it will remain an important part of this brand’s styling in the future. As you can see in the “leaked” sketch presented to the French at L'argus
, Audi’s A6, A7, and A8 will have different personalities when styling is concerned.
This is a subject that is problematic for any automaker these days, and it refers to developing a family of cars that share a styling language, without making them appear to be different-sized versions of the same product. If you look at Lichte’s sketches, you can see that the A8 will get the biggest grille of all the sedans in the range.
The A7 will get a more stylish example, with a sleek look, while the A6 will blend a bit of both on a smaller scale. While the image is grainy and tiny, it seems that the A8 has no space between the grille and the headlights, while the A7 and A6 split those parts using plastic from the bumper.
That is a styling detail that we will comprehend when these cars will be released on the road, and it may be one of the “tricks” that one could use to identify them from a distance.