New Ferrari Dino Spied Testing in Sweden as 458 Test Mule with V6 Soundtrack

 
22 Mar 2017, 13:34 UTC ·
It was 2015 when we saw the first Ferrari 458 test mules hinting that the rumors about a new Dino were true. Well, here we are, looking at the latest spyshots of the vehicle, with the expected Dino revival prototype having been spotted covering its winter duties over in Sweden.
Ferrari's V6 return has been discussed for quite some time now and with Fiat Chrysler Sergio Marchionne having confirmed that the Dino nameplate will return to the showrooms, it seems like the engineers aboard this test mule have quite the job on their hands.

Compared to the now-retired Ferrari 458, the prototype shows a pair of hungry intakes on the sides, while its rear fascia layout is closer to that of the Ferrari 488 - notice the glowing valves inside the ehxaust of the prototype, which hint at the hooning involved in the testing session.

Speaking of which, our spy shooters confirming that the soundtrack of the test vehicle didn't resemble the voice of a V8.

Since Ferrari has already engineered the brilliant twin-turbo, 2.9-liter, heart of the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Giulia Q (and Stelvio Q, for that matter), it's only natural to expect this mill to occupy the middle section of the upcoming model.

This is a delicate matter, as purists cringe at the sheer thought of such technology sharing between the two FCA brands. However, we need to point out that the overall aura of the model is more important that its engine details.

Let's take the less-than-ideal example set by the Ferrari California. Despite packing V8 power, the open-air model never quite managed to live up to its Prancing Horse badge. Maranello has learned its lesson, sorting out many of the machine's issues once the California T landed back in 2014.

With the competition from McLaren's Sports Series being sharper than ever and the Porsche 911 Turbo maintaining its shine, the eagerly anticipated Ferrari entry-level model needs to be on top of its game and we're expecting it to deliver nothing less than an irresistible mix.
