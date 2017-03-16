Toyota UK Prices Yaris Facelift From GBP 12,495

On sale in the UK from May 1, the Yaris facelift
is Toyota’s only weapon in the subcompact segment. The UK is a supermini-loving market, but the new Yaris already has a bit of a handicap.
You see, the pre-facelift Active three-door
starts from £11,970, and can be had today for the special price of £11,495. The redesigned Yaris is a five-door affair across the range, and the Active kicks off from £12,495 packing the same 1.0 three-cylinder mill and five-speed manual transmission as ever.
That makes it cheaper than the Ford Fiesta
and Honda Jazz, but here’s the thing. The 2017 Kia Rio starts from £11,995 and it’s better equipped than the Yaris, whereas the Hyundai-branded equivalent costs £11,295 sans any sort of customer saving. That’s a bit risky from Toyota’s part, and the same can be said about the Active 1.5 Hybrid with the CVT
box. However, £15,995 still represents good value for money for a hybrid vehicle in this segment.
Customers who would rather the all-new 1.5-liter ESTEC VVT-iE
engine will have to pony up at least £15,295, but it’s well worth it considering that it’s both frugal and punchy. In terms of equipment, the entire lineup comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense. The suite of safety systems consists of a pre-collision feature, automatic high beam, and lane departure warning.
Also standard, the entry-level Active gets rain-sensing wipers, power front windows, Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a six-speaker audio system. The Yaris Active in Hybrid guise further adds automatic air conditioning and projector headlamps. At the upper end of the range, Excel models offer 16-inch alloys, chrome side sills, LED lighting
all around, and part-leather and Alcantara upholstery. Mind you, the Excel is mighty expensive at £17,495.
All UK
-spec Yaris variants for 2017 are backed by a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, which equals trouble-free motoring for the next half decade.
Editor's note:
Left-hand drive 2017 Toyota Yaris Hybrid pictured.