Toyota Spends EUR 90 Million To Update The Yaris

90 million euros is a helluva lot of money. In Toyota
's case, this amount was spent on making the Yaris a little bit better.
Following 208,000-plus sales in the past year, the third-generation Yaris prepares for the next chapter in its life cycle. First and foremost, the old 1.33-liter engine has been discontinued in favor of a 1.5-liter powerplant with VVT-iE technology
and a thermal efficiency of 38.5 percent. Thanks to 111 PS (82 kW) and 136 Nm of torque, the 1.5-liter engine ticks all the right boxes. Oh, and another thing: Toyota says it’s up to 12 percent more efficient than the freely aspirated 1.33-liter mill it replaces.
A hot hatchback-flavored Yaris
will also reach production, packing 210 PS (154.5 kW) and an undisclosed amount of torque from a yet-to-be-detailed turbocharged motor. Most likely, the hot Yaris will make use of a 1.6-liter powerplant. Until it makes it debuts at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, this little technical info we have will have to do for the time being.
Toyota would like to underline that the “New Yaris”
benefits from more than 900 brand new parts. From a visual standpoint, it’s pretty obvious Toyota didn’t just change the lighting then called it a day. For coolness’ sake, two colors were added to the European range: Hydro Blue and Tokyo Red. Inside, the 2017 Toyota Yaris benefits from a 4.2-inch TFT multi-information display flanked by two analog gauges. It comes as standard from the Mid grade upward, apparently. Propeller-like air vents and a redesigned center console are other highlights worthy of mention.
In terms of equipment, even the Yaris Entry will benefit from Toyota’s Safety Sense
suite. From here on in, the lineup consists of the Mid, Mid+, Bi-tone, and Chic grade. The latter includes a black grille, 16-inch alloy wheels for the hybrid version, LED rear combination lights, chrome exterior trim, satin chrome bezels for the air vents, and black-finish part-leather seat upholstery.
Finally, the Yaris Hybrid
remains a unique proposition in this segment, bragging with best-in-class carbon dioxide emissions (75 grams per kilometer) and better NVH levels than the pre-facelift model.