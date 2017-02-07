autoevolution

Toyota Spends EUR 90 Million To Update The Yaris

 
7 Feb 2017, 9:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
90 million euros is a helluva lot of money. In Toyota's case, this amount was spent on making the Yaris a little bit better.
Following 208,000-plus sales in the past year, the third-generation Yaris prepares for the next chapter in its life cycle. First and foremost, the old 1.33-liter engine has been discontinued in favor of a 1.5-liter powerplant with VVT-iE technology and a thermal efficiency of 38.5 percent. Thanks to 111 PS (82 kW) and 136 Nm of torque, the 1.5-liter engine ticks all the right boxes. Oh, and another thing: Toyota says it’s up to 12 percent more efficient than the freely aspirated 1.33-liter mill it replaces.

A hot hatchback-flavored Yaris will also reach production, packing 210 PS (154.5 kW) and an undisclosed amount of torque from a yet-to-be-detailed turbocharged motor. Most likely, the hot Yaris will make use of a 1.6-liter powerplant. Until it makes it debuts at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, this little technical info we have will have to do for the time being.

Toyota would like to underline that the “New Yaris benefits from more than 900 brand new parts. From a visual standpoint, it’s pretty obvious Toyota didn’t just change the lighting then called it a day. For coolness’ sake, two colors were added to the European range: Hydro Blue and Tokyo Red. Inside, the 2017 Toyota Yaris benefits from a 4.2-inch TFT multi-information display flanked by two analog gauges. It comes as standard from the Mid grade upward, apparently. Propeller-like air vents and a redesigned center console are other highlights worthy of mention.

In terms of equipment, even the Yaris Entry will benefit from Toyota’s Safety Sense suite. From here on in, the lineup consists of the Mid, Mid+, Bi-tone, and Chic grade. The latter includes a black grille, 16-inch alloy wheels for the hybrid version, LED rear combination lights, chrome exterior trim, satin chrome bezels for the air vents, and black-finish part-leather seat upholstery.

Finally, the Yaris Hybrid remains a unique proposition in this segment, bragging with best-in-class carbon dioxide emissions (75 grams per kilometer) and better NVH levels than the pre-facelift model.
2017 Toyota Yaris facelift Toyota Yaris Europe Toyota hatchback supermini
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68