Lexus Trademarks "LC F" In Europe, Expect Another Performance Model

Lexus
has reportedly followed the legal procedures to register a trademark at the European Union’ Intellectual Property Office.
The registration request that we are referring is for the LC F name, which signals the possibility for the development of a performance-oriented version of Lexus’ flagship coupe.
Toyota’s premium arm has continued to expand its F division in the previous years, and its creations keep getting bolder and more focused than their regular counterparts.
Lexus’s LC
already has a V8 under the LC500
' hood, so its performance version is expected to develop starting from that unit. While it may get a twin-turbo configuration to provide an “adequate” power level for this segment, it could be configured to supply a torque curve similar to that offered by a naturally aspirated unit.
Lexus’ F division is led by Yukihiko Yaguchi, who is considered the “father” of the RC F. Mr. Yaguchi is a big fan of naturally aspirated engines, but he admitted the possibilities offered by turbocharging in previous interviews with various publications. In other words, in spite of his preference for aspirated motors, turbochargers could find their way into Lexus F models, and the LC F could be the first to get them.
The trademark application for the LC F name is just the start of such a project, which will require approval from Lexus’ leaders, Autoguide
informs. If the car gets the green light, development of the production model will commence, and it could be launched in 2019.
However, developing a turbocharged engine
for a single model might be too expensive even for Lexus, so those interested in making this happen will have to make a business case for the project.
Do not rule out a hybrid setup for the LC F, but this possibility is not likely with current technology, because of the weight that is added by the batteries and electric motors placed in a hybrid vehicle. Regardless, we will have to wait a few years until the first prototypes of the LC F will be spotted on the road, if they do get approved by company leaders.