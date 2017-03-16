Special Honda Rebel Launching AT 2017 SXSW

If you want to see the first units of the all-new Honda Rebel, then head down to the SXSW (South by Southwest) festival in Austin, Texas, between March 15 - 18. The bike maker will also launch a limited edition Honda Rebel Aviator Nation version there.





When Aviator Nation founder Paige Mycoskie lent the inimitable 1970s vibe of her beloved California lifestyle brand to create the Honda Rebel + Aviator Nation edition, the result was the perfect collaboration for the adventurous spirit wanting to get out and explore.



“I was inspired by vintage motorcycles from the 70s,” said Paige. “When I was given the opportunity to customize a 2017 Honda Rebel, I knew that I wanted to create a classic, clean look reminiscent of those heritage Honda bikes.”



The hand-stitched brown leather seat with the embroidered Aviator Nation signature logo is a retro contrast to the black, glossy fenders of the bike. Then, there’s the gas tank’s gold shimmer reminding of vintage sparkle drum sets and guitars, also being finished off in Aviator Nation’s signature 4 stripes painted in its recognizable colors.



To complete the retro look, brown leather grips, round rear view mirrors, minimalist tail light, and caged headlight were added to the small cruiser.



The Honda Rebel + Aviator Nation special model will make its first outdoor appearance at the Waterloo Records Day Parties during SXSW in Aviator Nation’s on-site pop-up shop. People visiting on the reveal day will be able to shop for custom designed gear.



The well-known Honda Rebel got reinvented for 2017, both inside and out. It is now a modern motorcycle with a classic and minimalist look. However, when it comes to performance, these bikes are anything but understated.