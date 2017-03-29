Toyota And Tonka Create One-Off Hilux Concept

Pickups are inherently good at off-roading, especially if 4x4 is on offer. The aftermarket
can further ramp things up to the next level of capability off the beaten track. But when toy truck producer Tonka joins in on the action, you know that something really great will see the light of day as a life-sized toy.
Over the years, Tonka rekindled childhood memories by co-developing one-off concepts such as the Ford F-750
and the Toyota 4Runner
. Tonka is at it again, this time setting its eyes on one of the most iconic workhorses in the business: the Hilux. Created in association with the marque’s Australian arm, the Hilux Tonka Concept was made to celebrate the Hilux’s title as the best-selling vehicle in the Land Down Under. And obviously, the concept has rock crawling on its mind and the looks to make grown men go weak at the knees.
"We have taken Tonka out of the sand pit and reinvented Hilux from top to bottom and from nose to tail,"
explains product design chief Nicolas Hogios. “The Hilux Tonka Concept is dramatic evidence that our local team loves to have fun, we're keen to explore new ideas and we're always looking to push the boundaries of what's possible.”
Starting from a range-topping SR5 double cab, the black-and-yellow liveried pickup benefits from an extensive makeover. An increase of 150 millimeters (6 inches) in height combines nicely with 35-inch diameter tires, high-riding axle, and heavy-duty suspension components. The hood boasts carbon fiber and an aggressive power bulge, though that’s just for show if I’m honest. It may not look like it, but this Toyota
Hilux packs a 2.8-liter four-banger turbo diesel.
The diesel’s torque is duly welcome considering that this pickup can climb every mountain and ford every stream (Sound Of Music pun intended). In doing so, a 6-millimeter thick alloy bash plate is there to protect the sump from whatever one may throw at the Hilux Tonka. The tubular side rails, meanwhile, are meant to protect the chassis.