340 HP Seat Leon Cupra Driving into a Nurburgring Dust Storm Is Terrifying

 
31 Mar 2017, 19:38 UTC
by
The Green Hell reputation of the Nurburgring isn't just owed to the configuration of the track, but also to the ever-changing weather in the area. Nevertheless, the Nordschleife dust storm we're here to show you is the man-made kind.
Any such low-visibility episode taking place on the Ring would be scary, but the fact that this one happens to take place at the Schwedenkreuz makes things ever more terrifying.

You see, the downhill S-section of the track comes after a long straight, with many cars going well above 155 mph (make that 250 km/h) before reaching the top of the hill that announces the section entry. And yes, this is one of the most dangerous bits of the infamous German circuit.

And you don't even need all that much power to hit such speeds. For one thing, the SEAT Leon Cupra that serves as a camera car here has been tuned to 340 hp, so you can easily imagine what a car with, say, 500 ponies, can do in terms of the entry velocity.

Thankfully, the guy behind the wheel is one of those whom we enjoy labeling as Ring Wolves and he seems to keep things under control while entering the storm.

In case you're wondering how such issues are born, it's obvious that most of them follow a stint outside the track, which usually results in a crash. In fact, we've recently shown you a BMW M3 that got a solid kick in its posterior due to the driver losing control here.

As you can imagine, when dust and/or grass is thrown onto the track, the cars that follow can sometimes go through even more extreme times than the vehicles generating the issue.

It's impossible to forget an example of such a situation that was delivered last fall. The unfortunate happening saw a spinning Civic Type R causing a Megane RS to crash in an agonizing manner.

One of the lessons you need to master when going through such moments is that, despite the natural tendency to fully back off the throttle at the sight of the storm, one should gradually take the foot of the gas, with the aim being to avoid lift-off oversteer.

