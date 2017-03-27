BMW M3 Nurburgring Crash Looks Like a Panick Attack, Ends in a Dust Storm

The weekend has brought the usual dose of Nurburgring accidents, with some of these crashes being more special than others. And one such unfortunate event that's worthy of our undivided attention involves a BMW M3.





After so many years of tourist drives, you'd expect driver to do their homework before hitting the Ring, but this isn't always the case. The guy behind the wheel of this M3 fell for the tail-out trap that is the Schwedenkreuz entry.



Carrying plenty of speed into the corner, the driver lost the rear and this was just the starting point of what can be described as a string of errors.



For one thing, the countersteering maneuver attempted by the man can be described as shy to say the least.



Even after the V8 animal spun on the grass while going downhill, the M3 could've been saved, but it looks like panic took over the driver, as he doesn't do too much throughout the spin.



For instance, playing to the tune of the car's sideways intentions and steering to the right at the point where the vehicle returned to the track backward might've given the man behind the wheel greater chances of avoiding an impact.



Of course, such a maneuver involves pro-level car control and, given the configuration of this infamous corner, could make things worse if attempted improperly.



Alas, the



And while we're at it, we'll







