340 HP Seat Leon Cupra, Megane RS Chase Porsche Cayman GT4 in Nurburgring Frenzy

In theory, if you find yourself behind the wheel of a Porsche Cayman GT4, with the Nurburgring laying ahead of you, there's no reason to worry about hot hatches such as the Seat Leon Cupra or the Renault Megane RS occupying your rear view mirrors. In practice, though, the Nordschleife can be full of surprises.





In fact, you can see an adventure involving these three machine in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page - the three drivers are friends and decided to fly from one end of the Nurburgring to the other in close formation.



The track day adventure described above has been recorded over the weekend and, alas, the past two days have also seen the German track reconfirming its Green Hell nickname.



For one thing, the Nordschleife claimed an E36 BMW 3 Series coupe, with the Bimmer going through a rollover crash, as we



In case you're wondering, the Leon Cupra seen here, a 2015 model, packs an ABT 340 hp software (the DSG mapping hasn't been touched). The spiced-up hatch talks to the track via a KW Clubsport three-way suspension and a set of 18-inch ATS GTR wheels shod in Dunlop Direzza rubber.



Stopping power comes from PFC Performance Friction pads working with MTM discs, while a Wiechers rollcage is there to ensure things are as safe as possible if anything goes wrong.



And, at least when it comes to the drivers of the last two machines, the aficionados behind the wheel weren't even close to the velocity level seen in the three-way stunt we're talking about. As such, if you decide to hit the Ring, make sure your corner entry speed values don't go past your level of skill.



