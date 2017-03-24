NIO EP9' Nurburgring Lap Record Video Is Almost Silent, Blistering Quick

autoevolution
The NIO EP9 is the fastest electric automobile ever driven on the Nurburgring. It now has an uncut video of the run, and it is online. Evidently, we have it embedded below.
Unlike other Nurburgring videos, or record-breaking runs in general, the audio of this clip is unusual. There’s a good reason for that, and it is called “electric vehicle.”

Instead of listening to an internal combustion engine go through its revs as the driver accelerates, shifts gears, stars braking, and does it all over again to the next corner, you can’t hear those noises with an EV.

We must note that the NIO EP9 is more silent than you would expect from an electric vehicle, as these cars do make a distinct noise as they accelerate. The sound of an electric car accelerating hard varies from a shriek to a whirring, and both of them happen with the EP9 during its Nurburgring record run. Evidently, day-to-day use will be more silent than this, because nobody will try to set a new best time on their way to work.

NIO’s driver of choice ran the EP9 on the 20.8 kilometers of the Green Hell in just 7:05.12, which is fast by any standard. The vehicle has four transmissions, and it delivers a total of 1,360 HP, so it had enough power and downforce to justify the result.

Unlike Lamborghini’s run with the Huracan Performante, nobody decided to criticize this video, possibly because no gauges are shown.

NIO claims a 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) sprint time of 7.1 seconds for the EP9, which is quick enough to make you feel sick. Top speed is 313 km/h (194 mph), and its batteries can be charged in just 45 minutes with a dedicated unit. It can drive for up to 265 miles (427 km), which is enough for this category of vehicle, especially when you consider its power level.



