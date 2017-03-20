BMW 3 Series Has Nurburgring Rollover Crash, Looks Like It's Been Trampled

When the Nurburgring opened its gates to tourists last weekend, we were rather surprised to see that the wave of track day aficionados who took the machines to the Green Hell managed to deliver an accident-free session. Well, the no-crash joy didn't last too long, with the past weekend involving some serious ka-bang action.





We are now back on the topic, this time to bring you much more serious accident. The E36 BMW 3 Series coupe in the first video below has gone through a rollover crash on the Ring, with the ordeal having taken place on the Stefan Bellof S section of the infamous German track.



The clip brings us the aftermath footage of the accident, so we're not aware of how the driver managed to wrech his 3er. As for the consequences of the accident, a Nurburgring fan turned to the comments section of the YouTube clip to explained that, while the driver was hospitalised, he left the medical unit yesterday evening, being "more or less unhurt".The Nordschleife has changed its configuration for the 2017 season

The



For instance, Brunnchen 2, the infamous "YouTube corner", has lost most of its gravel trap, as we



However, if you're looking for a tour of the Green Hell in the track's 2017 configuration, the second piece of footage below will offer you just that. Oh, and you can jump to the 4:10 point for the track entry moment.







