Richard Hammond Crashes His Motorcycle In Mozambique, He's OK

 
20 Mar 2017, 8:11 UTC
by
Richard Hammond may appear to be the kind of gearhead that has only American muscle cars on his mind. But his love for all things with an internal combustion engine extends further, all the way to the likes of classic motorcycles and the Morgan Aeromax.
Speaking of the Aeromax, the The Grand Tour presenter crashed it in 2009, when he was still part of the BBC's motoring show. And while we're on the subject of crashes, British tabloid The Sun writes, “Hamster’s 2nd Horror Crash - Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond badly hurt in motorbike crash in remote Mozambique after almost dying in Top Gear collision 11 years ago.”

First things first, it should be noted that the Hammond is OK and out of harm’s way. Clarkson did tell the media that Richard “hurt himself quite badly,” hitting his head coming off a motorbike while filming in a remote part of Africa, but Jeremy also let it slip, “We don’t do hospitals.” So to speak, Hammond is in a stable condition, completely outside of harm’s way.

The Sun expects the unfortunate accident to be featured in Series 2 of The Grand Tour, which is expected to air this fall. The first episode of the first season was uploaded to Amazon Prime in November last year, and consisted of 13 episodes. Considering that the boys signed a contract for 36 episodes, Series 2 of Amazon’s car show should be 11 episodes long at the very least.

Regarding the 'Horror Crash' part of The Sun’s take on the accident, the tabloid refers to an incident from 2006, when Richard was in with the Top Gear crowd. Then, Hammond took the challenge to push a turbojet-powered dragster to unbelievable velocities, but it all came tumbling down on the seventh run. During the run, the vehicle’s front-right tire started disintegrating, which sent the dragster rolling. Hammond was traveling at a whopping 288 miles per hour when things took a turn for the worst.

This incident put Hammond in a coma for two weeks. As fate would have it, he got back up, and talked about what happened in the January 28, 2007 episode of Top Gear. The British presenter then wrote a book containing a first-hand account of the experience, titled ‘On the Edge: My Story.’
