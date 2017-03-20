autoevolution

BMW 3 Series, Renault Clio RS Nurburgring Crashes Bring RWD / FWD Driving Lesson

 
20 Mar 2017
by
The weekend that's now behind us has brought the second tourist drive on the Nurburgring for this year. Unlike the season opener, which seems to have managed to skip crashes, the Touristenfahrten track session that took place yesterday saw multiple drivers getting up close and personal with the guardrail.
For now, we'll focus on a pair of accidents that took place on the Green Hell's Hedwigshohe section. The mix between the "S" bend seen here and the slippery caprices of the Ring meant that plenty of drivers came close to losing control.

And while many were lucky enough to get away with some white-knuckle moments, we can't say the same about the track day aficionados behind the wheel of the Renault Clio RS and the BMW 3 Series Compact in the piece of footage below.

These accidents only come to prove that, regardless if you drive an FWD or an RWD machine, it can be extremely easy to unsettle your vehicle in such conditions.

The Renault guy lost the rear end due to what appears to be lift-off oversteer. When the rear end comes lose, stepping on the brakes will only make things worse and it appears that the Clio RS driver was aware of this, since he delayed the interaction with the pedal in the middle. Even so, the man didn't manage to bring the hot hatch back on track in time.

However, it appears that the BMW driver lost the tail of the car due to braking his way into the turn. Alas, the guy overcorrected, so the Compact ended up spinning the other way.

Fortunately, none of the accidents seems severe and here's to hoping other drivers use this piece of action as a lesson.

P.S.: If you're in a hurry, you can skip to the 4:48 point for the Clio RS ordeal, while the BMW accident awaits you at the 6:15 point.

