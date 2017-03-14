Homeless Guy Reportedly Steals, Wrecks Subaru STI after Being Housed for a Night

The world now has one less 2016 Subaru WRX STI Series.HyperBlue and the story of how this special edition example was killed has high chances of giving one a headache.





As for how the Dayton-driven Scooby ended up in such a horrible situation, Redditor Harmonicon provides a story that definitely needs to be taken with a grain of salt.



"Hi, everyone. I'm Bryan Washington and I'm creating this for my roommate, Greg Potts. Greg and I were out celebrating St Patty's Day last night [post written last Sunday] with friends.Our roommate also went out last night, met a guy who was freezing outside the bar at the end of the night, offered him a ride in his Uber to wherever he needed to go...thus finding out the guy had nowhere to go because he was homeless. He was welcomed into our home by our roommate where he slept in Greg's bed. Upon waking up, our roommate discovered that the guy was gone...along with Greg's 2016 WRX STI Series Hyperblue, some of Greg's credit cards, and personal belongings," the Redditor explains.



As if this hadn't been enough, later on Sunday, the STI owner discovered that the man who had run away with his car ran a red light, thus getting t-boned by a minivan, with the Subaru ending up hitting a pole at speed.



New details of how the



We're talking about Kyle Richardson, who reportedly noticed the



"When he saw me recording he took off. Once he saw us following him he [STI driver] just went crazy, running in and out of traffic. Jumping lanes to miss curbs . Doing 80+ on street roads. So he came up on the right-hand turn on south Dixie and I think central right next to the Frischs. He ended going over the right-hand median, and he kept going on South Dixie towards the on ramp of I-75 north towards Dayton (West Carrollton area) as its blowing smoke all over the road he ran through the intersection and the grey mini-van t- boned your car," Kyle says on Facebook.



Together with a friend who had been on the phone with the police during the chase, Kyle headed out to the accident scene and captured the clip below (the video underneath is the one recorded before the chase).



Bryan, the Redditor who brought us the story of Greg's stolen STI has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Greg, the owner of the



While the accident is obviously real, we can't confirm the story behind it is true. Even so, 80 people on the fundraiser website decided to play along, with the campaign having gathered $2,721 at the time when this article was published (the goal is $3,000).



The latest GoFundMe updated mentions that the family who was inside the said minivan is ok, so at least this part of the story seems to be positive.







We can count on one thing: one of the 700 units of the STI Series.HyperBlue that have come to the US was totaled over the weekend in Ohio. And you can check out a video showing the aftermath of the impact below.As for how the Dayton-driven Scooby ended up in such a horrible situation, Redditor Harmonicon provides a story that definitely needs to be taken with a grain of salt."Hi, everyone. I'm Bryan Washington and I'm creating this for my roommate, Greg Potts. Greg and I were out celebrating St Patty's Day last night [post written last Sunday] with friends.Our roommate also went out last night, met a guy who was freezing outside the bar at the end of the night, offered him a ride in his Uber to wherever he needed to go...thus finding out the guy had nowhere to go because he was homeless. He was welcomed into our home by our roommate where he slept in Greg's bed. Upon waking up, our roommate discovered that the guy was gone...along with Greg's 2016 WRX STI Series Hyperblue, some of Greg's credit cards, and personal belongings," the Redditor explains.As if this hadn't been enough, later on Sunday, the STI owner discovered that the man who had run away with his car ran a red light, thus getting t-boned by a minivan, with the Subaru ending up hitting a pole at speed.New details of how the crash happened came from another car aficionado in Dayton, who took to his Facebook page to explain what happened.We're talking about Kyle Richardson, who reportedly noticed the STI while coming out of Wallmart. The man said he had learned about the stolen vehicle from a dedicated Facebook page in the area and decided to record the vehicle when he noticed the driver stalling the engine."When he saw me recording he took off. Once he saw us following him he [STI driver] just went crazy, running in and out of traffic. Jumping lanes to miss curbs . Doing 80+ on street roads. So he came up on the right-hand turn on south Dixie and I think central right next to the Frischs. He ended going over the right-hand median, and he kept going on South Dixie towards the on ramp of I-75 north towards Dayton (West Carrollton area) as its blowing smoke all over the road he ran through the intersection and the grey mini-van t- boned your car," Kyle says on Facebook.Together with a friend who had been on the phone with the police during the chase, Kyle headed out to the accident scene and captured the clip below (the video underneath is the one recorded before the chase).Bryan, the Redditor who brought us the story of Greg's stolen STI has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Greg, the owner of the Subaru , with a few things. It seems that, while the insurance of the car will cover most of the problem, the mods that had been installed aren't included, while the owner also has to handle the deductible and well as some of his other stolen items.While the accident is obviously real, we can't confirm the story behind it is true. Even so, 80 people on the fundraiser website decided to play along, with the campaign having gathered $2,721 at the time when this article was published (the goal is $3,000).The latest GoFundMe updated mentions that the family who was inside the said minivan is ok, so at least this part of the story seems to be positive.