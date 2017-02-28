Dashcam Footage Shows Driver Casually Plowing Through A Group of Pedestrians

Dashcams
have provided the world with insightful knowledge of exactly who did something wrong in the case of an accident
.
Some videos come from the dash of a vehicle that was driven by a witness, while others show the victim of an accident. The rarest footage originates from the culprit of an accident, who often keeps the images for him or herself. It is easy to guess why some people do not want to show others what they did wrong before crashing their vehicles.
Evidently, the main reason is the embarrassment, followed closely by self-incrimination. If the other drivers around you (if any) did not see how you crashed, why would you reveal your mistakes to the world? Some drivers show their footage regardless, and these videos offer a front-row seat to a startling accident.
One of these videos shows a Russian
woman, according to Siberian Times
, who was driving a Toyota Camry on Russky Island. The place is near the city of Vladivostok, which is close to the Sea of Japan, if you need cartographic references. View the photo gallery for a clear picture of where you can find Russky Island.
According to the Russian media, the woman had received the vehicle as a Valentine’s Day gift, but we cannot verify that information. The incident took place two days after the Western holiday (according to the date on the video), so there might be an ounce of truth to the story regarding the possession of the automobile. However, it was uploaded on February 15, so something could have been wrong with the date on the device.
In the video embedded below, you can see the vehicle approaching an intersection that has a red light. No other vehicles are waiting at the stoplight, but we can see in the low-quality (for these times) of the video that the traffic light is functional, and that it is showing red, which means stop wherever you are on the Globe.
A group of pedestrians
begins to cross, as they have the color green on their designated lights. Unfortunately for seven of them, the car plows through as if they were not there. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but two pedestrians were hospitalized, while five others were given medical care and sent home.
On a positive note, there is something to learn from this video. First of all - end all distractions while driving. Secondly - make sure it is safe to cross the street even if you have a green light in front of you.