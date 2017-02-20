Cadillac Demo Driver Crashes CTS-V in Monterey with Guest Riding Shotgun

Sheer luck and irony - this are the two main ingredients of a Cadillac CTS-V demonstration ride that ended up in a crash back at the 2015 Monterey Car Week.





As shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, a demo driver, who may or may not have been hired directly by GM, took a guest for a ride in a brand spanking new CTS-V . We have to thank Redditor nist7 for bringing this clip under the spotlights.The unfortunately-short drive kicks odd with a few lines from the driver that have determined us to make the irony remark above and it doesn't take long for the man's lack of performance driving experience to meet his unbalanced enthusiasm.As the 640 hp Caddy entered a serious right-hander, the driver went for some late braking, going into the bend at around 83 mph (make that 130 km/h). In a scream-loaded scene, the supercharged sedan sideswipes a Pebble Beach trolley and, if you ask us, the stability control of the vehicle is, most likely, the one responsible for preventing a full collision.Fortunately, nobody seems to have been injured in the accident and the airbags did not even deploy.Even so, it's a pity that many drivers decide to break the law during events such as the Monterey Car Week. And don't imagine that all of them turn to speeding in their attempt to make the most out of their Pebble Beach experience, at the expense of other people's safety and good times.For instance, during last year's Monterey Car Week, we showed you a Ferrari Enzo guy who decided it was OK to stop traffic just to have an impromptu photo shoot in the middle of the road.While we didn't have video proof that the said driver was Danny Baker, the owner of the Fezza and the man who runs the Exotic Motor Auto Group, the clues pointed out towards this version.Here's to hoping videos such as the one below serve as a lesson to all those aspiring racers out there.