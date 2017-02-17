Donald Trump’s Old Cadillac Limousine For Sale At GBP 50,000

Before he became President of the United States of America, the Donald
used to be a business man. Some say he is still rolling as a business man, but then again, what do we mortals know about Trump’s goings-on? Everything is “fake news” these days, isn’t it?
What is certain, though, is that Trump uses the presidential-specification Cadillac One to go places. Donald’s love for General Motors
’ plushest car brand stretches back to the 1980s, when he somehow convinced Cadillac to build him the most sumptuous limo money could've bought back then.
The Cadillac featured in this set of photos is one of those limos and, wouldn’t you know, it's for sale. Bought by the current owner ten years ago, the car retails for £50,000 and, as you can also notice, it wears British plates.
It’s no wonder, then, that British-based Severnvale Cars Ltd.
is handling the sale of this blast from the past. While it may set off the kitsch alarm to many car-conscious people, you do get a lot of car for the equivalent of $62,000.
“There was going to be a run of 50 [vehicles], however, only 2 were built,”
the ad’s description reads in caps lock and without commas or periods. An advertised 45,000 miles on the odo is another thing this Caddy has going for it. The powertrain, mind you, is not really a wowzer. The Oldsmobile
V8 holds a special place in the hearts and minds of American car enthusiasts, but then again, don’t forget that this here is an extremely heavy piece of Old GM.
The 5.0-liter V8 used to pack 140 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque when it was brand new, so go figure how many ponies were lost along the way. At the end of the day, however, don’t forget that this was Trump’s actual means of transportation when his hair wasn’t as orange as it is today.
"This is a unique vehicle that offers a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to buy a car that will always attract interest,”
said Sean Tanner, the commercial director of Gloucester, UK-based Sevenvale Cars Ltd.