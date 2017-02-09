AMA To Testify Against European Motorcycle Tariff

Remember the beef tariff
that was sneakingly increasing the price on most import motorcycles in the U.S.? Well, American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) President and CEO Rob Dingman will testify February 15th against it.
The scandalous 100 percent tariff would affect motorcycles with engines of 51 cc to 500 cc from Aprilia, Beta, BWM Motorrad, Ducati, Fantic, Gas Gas, Husqvarna, KTM, Montesa, Piaggio, Scorpa, Sherco, TM, and Vespa
.
“We object to this proposed tariff because it would harm American motorcyclists,”
Dingman said. “Significantly raising the cost of European motorcycles through a tariff could price thousands of families out of the motorcycle market.”
After AMA encouraged people to take action, more than 10,000 emails have been sent to the Congress on the issue, nearly 10,000 comments have been made directly to the agency, and more than 5,000 emails have been sent to President Donald Trump.
This dispute came as the federal agency is seeking the tariff as leverage against the European Union in an ongoing dispute over the importing of U.S. beef across the pond that contains hormones. However, it sounds plain stupid to include motorcycles in agricultural problems, and this would greatly affect riders and motorcycling in general.
“We don’t believe non-agricultural products should be included in tariffs connected to agricultural trade disputes,”
Dingman said. “In addition to substantially raising prices for American riders, this tariff would jeopardize the many small and medium-sized businesses that rely on the sale of European motorcycles, parts, and accessories.”
European makers of 51cc-399cc motorcycles used for racing provide nearly half the units available to U.S. consumers, and nearly a quarter of the market in the 400-500cc class. There are not significant numbers of U.S.-made options for consumers in those market segments.
And when it comes to the on-road segment, all 300 cc and smaller bikes are imported into the United States from abroad.
A public hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15 in Rooms 1 and 2, 1724 F St. NW., Washington, D.C. Fingers crossed for this stupidity to be eliminated. Not everybody wants to ride a 1,200 cc Harley-Davidson.