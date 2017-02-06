Florida Republican Proposes Bill To Abolish the EPA

A bill was introduced last week in the houses of the U.S. Congress, and it has the goal to terminate the Environmental Protection Agency.





If individual states were to operate individual environmental regulations, automakers could face significant costs in making their products compliant in all 50 states. We must also note the risk that such a policy could pose to the The EPA is America’s watchdog for all things that could affect the air, soil, water, and other resources of the United States of America, and the said proposition, called H.R.861, does not contain any text on the congress’s official website.The bill was proposed by Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who represents the first district of Florida . His proposition was delivered to several committees: House - Energy and Commerce; Agriculture; Transportation and Infrastructure, Science, Space, and Technology. From the moment of its introduction to becoming law, a bill must pass the House, the Senate, and get signed by the President of the United States of America.The Republican congressman has gained support from several of his colleagues, and it appears that the elimination of the EPA would lead to each state governing oversight and regulations regarding the environment, Courier-Journal explains.According to legal experts quoted by the same publication, eliminating the EPA might result in devastating impacts on human health, not to mention the damage it could do to the environment.Unfortunately for everyone, the EPA’s employees have been instructed no to speak to the media, which makes it even more complicated to understand what is going on behind closed doors within the Trump administration.Regardless of the possibility of this bill reaching the 45th President of the United States of America, the EPA was going to have a significantly reduced budget under the new administration. The situation with the budget cuts for the EPA is already known, and it may be linked to the fact that the POTUS does not believe in the concept of global warming.If individual states were to operate individual environmental regulations, automakers could face significant costs in making their products compliant in all 50 states. We must also note the risk that such a policy could pose to the environment if a country as vast as the USA decides to waive an organism as important as the EPA.