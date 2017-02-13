Cadillac CT6 Adds More Goodies For 2018 Model Year, V8 Still Nowhere To Be Seen

Introduced for the 2016 model year, the CT6 is Cadillac’s indirect successor to the Fleetwood series of full-size luxury sedans. But compared to its venerable predecessor, the CT6 doesn’t have a defining characteristic of its Americanness: a V8 engine
.
At the present moment, only three engines are offered: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger, a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6, and a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6
. The range-topping option develops 404 horsepower and 400 lb-ft from 2,500 rpm, which isn’t bad at all. It's not a V8, though.
Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen let it slip that a twin-turbo V8 will be added to the lineup at some point in the future, yet the 2018 model year won’t get it. The engine in question was previewed by the Cadillac Escala Concept
, a four-door sedan with coupe-like styling and a 4.2-liter under the hood, described as being “in development for future Cadillac models.”
What’s more, the order guide for the 2018 Cadillac
CT6 reveals that four exterior colors will bite the dust: Red Passion Tintcoat, Phantom Gray Metallic, Moonstone Metallic, and Dark Emerald Metallic. In return, Cadillac introduces three new finished for the 2018 model year: Red Horizon Tintcoat, Satin Steel Metallic, and Stone Gray Metallic. Another visual addition for the 2018 Cadillac CT6 comes in the guise of a washer for the rear camera mirror.
Automatic heated steering wheel and auto-ventilated front seats headline the changes brought to the interior. CUE infotainment version 2.6 is another highlight, if you can actually call CUE that way. The system now features an app store (CUE Collection) and Teen Driver. It should be noted that the Teen Driver function is available on many other GM models, including the GMC Canyon
.
Looking through the RPO-level changes to the 2018 Cadillac CT6, we find out that Automatic Park Assist can now park the luxury sedan without the intervention of the driver. In addition to that, the Full-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control system can be switched to Regular Cruise Control.