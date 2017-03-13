autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Honda S2000 Driver Shows Off at Mexico Car Meet, Hits Tree and Loses a Wheel

 
13 Mar 2017, 12:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Honda S2000 is currently in a sweet spot that can be described by a mix involving elements such as its cult status, the overly engaging driving experience and the still-competitive performance delivered by the Japanese delight. So, in theory, when an S2k arrives at a car meet, the event can be described as a piece of motoring heaven. In practice, though, the element linking the steering wheel to the pedals has the potential to ruin the fun for everybody.
The latest example of the kind took place over the weekend in Mexico, when the driver of a Yellow S2000 delivered yet another installment of the "[insert your RWD sportscar here] crashes leaving a car meet," franchise.

The guy behind the wheels shows poor car control, from the begining of his sideways stunt to the moment he ends up crashing into an innocent tree on the side of the road, while also going through a harsh curb episode in the process.

The impact was pretty serious, with the Honda hitting the tree while sideways. In fact, the accident turned the S2000 into a three-wheeler. And, if you pay attention to the soundtrack of the Instagram footage showcasing the crash, you'll notice an acid, yet accurate comment on the matter.

Hefty damage aside, such moments have the potential to ruin the reputation of the S2000 tribe altogether, so we wouldn't expect too many Honda owners to feel bad for the guy.

Then there's the negative impact such crashes have on car meets. For one thing, those outside car communities will only be given more reasons not to jump the velocity bandwagon when such crashes happen. And even when we're talking about automotive aficionados, many will be driven away from car meets by the sight of such showoff episodes.

Here's to hoping the S2000 driver won't return to the road with the same uneducated hooning attitude. NSFW language:
 

A post shared by Supercars of Connecticut (@supercars_ct) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Honda S2000 Honda crash accident
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62