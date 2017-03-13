Honda S2000 Driver Shows Off at Mexico Car Meet, Hits Tree and Loses a Wheel

The Honda S2000 is currently in a sweet spot that can be described by a mix involving elements such as its cult status, the overly engaging driving experience and the still-competitive performance delivered by the Japanese delight. So, in theory, when an S2k arrives at a car meet, the event can be described as a piece of motoring heaven. In practice, though, the element linking the steering wheel to the pedals has the potential to ruin the fun for everybody.





The guy behind the wheels shows poor car control, from the begining of his sideways stunt to the moment he ends up crashing into an innocent tree on the side of the road, while also going through a harsh curb episode in the process.



The impact was pretty serious, with the



Hefty damage aside, such moments have the potential to ruin the reputation of the S2000 tribe altogether, so we wouldn't expect too many Honda owners to feel bad for the guy.



Then there's the negative impact such crashes have on car meets. For one thing, those outside car communities will only be given more reasons not to jump the velocity bandwagon when such crashes happen. And even when we're talking about automotive aficionados, many will be driven away from car meets by the sight of such showoff episodes.



Here's to hoping the S2000 driver won't return to the road with the same uneducated hooning attitude. NSFW language:

A post shared by Supercars of Connecticut (@supercars_ct) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT The latest example of the kind took place over the weekend in Mexico, when the driver of a Yellow S2000 delivered yet another installment of the "[insert your RWD sportscar here] crashes leaving a car meet," franchise.The guy behind the wheels shows poor car control, from the begining of his sideways stunt to the moment he ends up crashing into an innocent tree on the side of the road, while also going through a harsh curb episode in the process.The impact was pretty serious, with the Honda hitting the tree while sideways. In fact, the accident turned the S2000 into a three-wheeler. And, if you pay attention to the soundtrack of the Instagram footage showcasing the crash, you'll notice an acid, yet accurate comment on the matter.Hefty damage aside, such moments have the potential to ruin the reputation of the S2000 tribe altogether, so we wouldn't expect too many Honda owners to feel bad for the guy.Then there's the negative impact such crashes have on car meets. For one thing, those outside car communities will only be given more reasons not to jump the velocity bandwagon when such crashes happen. And even when we're talking about automotive aficionados, many will be driven away from car meets by the sight of such showoff episodes.Here's to hoping the S2000 driver won't return to the road with the same uneducated hooning attitude.