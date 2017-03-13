Chinese Driver "Parks" Car On Someone' Roof, The Crash Was Filmed

A recent crash
that was also uploaded on YouTube revealed why you must always keep calm when you are driving.
Panic won’t help you in a tricky situation, and this Chinese driver has learned that lesson the hard way. Fortunately, nobody was injured in this crash
, but it could have ended badly for an unsuspecting family.
While the driver will have to get the car repaired and possibly have to pay for the damages caused to someone else’ property, a family will have to wait for its house to get fixed.
It all happened in the Chinese
town of Taizhou, according to BBC News
. The driver told police that he tried to avoid a collision with a car that was coming in his direction after he had already avoided an impact with a tricycle that had appeared on the road.
He claims he was driving at about 70 km/h (44 mph). The driver also said that he accidentally pressed the gas while attempting to correct the slide caused by his initial maneuvers.
As you can observe, his Honda CR-V
was not massively affected by the impact, and this is because the vehicle “landed” on its wheels. Most likely, there’s some damage to the suspension, on top of the bodywork, but you would expect a vehicle to be more affected after hitting someone’s roof.
The driver had to use a ladder to get out of his CR-V
, and he climbed down with its smartphone in hand. It is unclear whether he was using the phone when the events leading to the accident occurred, but that is a possibility that will probably be investigated by police officers.
This accident is a clear example of why you should always keep your cool while driving, no matter what happens. If you do happen to be terrified while driving, you must focus on resolving the situation while avoiding panic.
Evidently, to be able to handle a sudden slide, a driver must first experience several in controlled conditions, which can be achieved in defensive driving
classes. Go ahead and enter one if you have no idea what to do if your car slides unexpectedly.