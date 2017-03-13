autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Aston Martin Valkyrie Gets BMW i8 Face in This Absurdly Cool Hypercar Render

 
13 Mar 2017, 12:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's only natural for a bewildering machine such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie to make waves well ahead of its debut, so you shouldn't be surprised by the Valkyrie-based rendering we're here to show you.
The pixel play gives us an idea of what would happen if BMW decided to take its velocity game to a whole new level. The idea of a Bavarian hypercar is portrayed using the upcoming Aston bomb as a starting point.

Jan Peisert, the digital artist behind this stunt, grabbed a pair of Valkyrie images, adding various elements coming from the BMW i8, but also more conventional bits from the BMW parts bin.

The pixel wielder turned to Photoshop for his work, also taking the time to deliver the idea behind his adventure: "I choose the Valkyrie as base, because the aesthetics are quite similar to what BMW is doing with the i8. If BMW would build this, I'm sure it would be based on a McLaren. Anyways..."

Speaking of potential competitors for the upcoming Aston Martin halo car, the Frankfurt Motor Show, which takes place in September, will deliver the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.

Affalterbach's 50-year anniversary efforts will be crowed with the arrival of the beast, which will come with a price of $2.5 million.

And while the Mercedes-AMG velocity animal is a certainty, the latest rumors talk about Audi considering jumping the 1,000+ horsepower bandwagon. At this point, it isn't clear if Ingolstadt is willing to deliver a hybrid vehicle or an all-electric one, but you shouldn't take the Audi R8 e-tron EV supercar failure (production ended after just 19 months) as a hint towards the carmaker abandoning the electric propulsion route.

Those of you who are willing to go under the skin of the speed god displayed here can enjoy the details provided in the video at the bottom of the page, with the clip delivering the Photoshop details of the job.


 

A post shared by Jan Peisert (@peisertdesign) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:58am PDT



 

A post shared by Jan Peisert (@peisertdesign) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:35am PDT



aston marting valkyrie BMW i8 BMW aston martin hypercar pic of the day
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78