Aston Martin Valkyrie Gets BMW i8 Face in This Absurdly Cool Hypercar Render

The pixel play gives us an idea of what would happen if BMW decided to take its velocity game to a whole new level. The idea of a Bavarian hypercar is portrayed using the upcoming Aston bomb as a starting point.Jan Peisert, the digital artist behind this stunt, grabbed a pair of Valkyrie images, adding various elements coming from the BMW i8 , but also more conventional bits from the BMW parts bin.The pixel wielder turned to Photoshop for his work, also taking the time to deliver the idea behind his adventure: "I choose the Valkyrie as base, because the aesthetics are quite similar to what BMW is doing with the i8. If BMW would build this, I'm sure it would be based on a McLaren. Anyways..."Speaking of potential competitors for the upcoming Aston Martin halo car, the Frankfurt Motor Show, which takes place in September, will deliver the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.Affalterbach's 50-year anniversary efforts will be crowed with the arrival of the beast, which will come with a price of $2.5 million.And while the Mercedes-velocity animal is a certainty, the latest rumors talk about Audi considering jumping the 1,000+ horsepower bandwagon. At this point, it isn't clear if Ingolstadt is willing to deliver a hybrid vehicle or an all-electric one, but you shouldn't take the Audi R8 e-tron EV supercar failure (production ended after just 19 months) as a hint towards the carmaker abandoning the electric propulsion route.Those of you who are willing to go under the skin of the speed god displayed here can enjoy the details provided in the video at the bottom of the page, with the clip delivering the Photoshop details of the job.