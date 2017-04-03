2019 Porsche 911 Smokes Its Tires on Nurburgring, Prototype Sounds Angry

In their current form, the next-gen Porsche 911 test vehicles that we keep spotting are far from showing the actual styling of the 2019 Neunelfer. However, underneath the skin, things are uber-serious, as demonstrated in the most recent spy clip, which shows Zuffenhausen engineers pushing a prototype to the limit on the Nurburgring.





So far, the only area of the car that could be considered relevant in terms of the styling is the rear end. And this is where we get to see the wonderful melange of retro and futuristic styling cues that will define the machine.



Let's take the taillights, for example. The thin LED strip running the entire width of the car seems to mix elements of the Mission E and the 993-generation 911. Right above, we find an active rear wing, whose generous size reminds us of the 959 - what more could you wish for?



For the 992 incarnation of the model, the MMB architecture that made its debut back in 2012 when the



In terms of the firepower, we can expect the future Carrera to offer anywhere between 400 and 450 ponies. At the other end of the line-up, the rumor mill talks about the



Those focused on efficiency might be treated with another gas-electric model, one that would deliver Carrera S-topping performance mixed with impressive fuel-sipping figures.



Until we get to find out more, we're inviting you to enjoy the vicious soundtrack of the Green Hell-attacking prototype in the clip below.



