White Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Acid Green Details Looks Amazing, Has $80k Options

 
With its wild aero package, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS doesn't need vivid colors to stand out, but when the Rennsport Neunelfer receives a wild color play, the eye candy is guaranteed.
Case in point with the track special we have here, which mixes white with plenty of details that come finished in Acid Green.

As we mentioned recently when we showed you another GT3 RS mixing a white base color with eye-catching details for spectacular results, we are now witnessing the delivery of the final 991.1 units, with most of these machines coming fully loaded with CCX options.

And the one we're here to show you today packs $42,000 worth of CCX goodies, with the overall bill for its options jumps to almost $80,000. It's worth mentioning that this derivative of the Porsche 911, which is no longer available to order, used to come with a MRSP of $175,900.

Heck, this thing has so many Acid Green details that you could mistake it for a hybrid - dark humor aside, Porsche is going to introduce hybrid versions on the next-gen Neunelfer, which has already been spied.

And the Porsche San Diego salesman who ordered this Neunelfer tells us the story of how the vehicle got its color scheme: "Since I couldn't order paint to sample on this late build 2016 GT3RS, I had to think outside the box. So why not have it ordered with Acid Green wheels, stitching, and old style GT3RS side logo in matching Acid Green,"

The icing on the Acid Green cake is that the hue was also used for the illumination of the door entry sills.

Now that the final units of the 991.2 Rennsport machine are reaching their owners, the time has come to think about the 991.2 GT3 RS, which has recently been spotted singing the song of naturally aspirated people on the Nurburgring.


 

A post shared by J. Daniel Lewis (@j.daniel_lewis_exclusive) on Mar 30, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT



 

A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

