2019 Porsche 911 Sounds Vicious while Testing in Sweden

Porsche is currently keeping us awake at night thanks the ferocious development on two Neunelfer fronts. One the one hand, we have 991.2 specials, such as the GT3 RS
and the GT2
, which are now in the final phase of their development. On the other hand, the next generation of the 911 has started testing, as we've already seen the rear-engined machine in Coupe, Cabriolet and Turbo form.
We are now back on the 992 Neunelfer topic to bring you a spy clip of the Zuffenhausen machine. Multiple prototypes were caught on camera during a testing session that took place over in Sweden and, for one thing, we get to check out the flat-six soundtrack of the Porscha.
As always, the styling will be evolutionary and yet the 2019 Porsche 911 will feature a few elements lending it a bit of a futuristic look. And the Mission E-inspired taillights are an example as good as any, while we can also talk about the massive active spoiler, which reminds us of the 959.
Underneath the skin, the newcomer will feature a modified version of the MMB platform that was introduced on the current generation back in 2012.
The German engineers have already brought the engine a bit closer to the center of the car with the 991 generation
and they could take another step down this path.
However, don't expect the next-generation production car to pack the mid-engined configuration delivered by the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR
racecar, which basically switched the positions of the engine and the gearbox.
As far as the cabin is concerned, the rumor mill talks about the Neunelfer jumping the digital dashboard bandwagon, but we expect Porsche designers to make sustained efforts for maintaining the Neunelfer's traditional five-gauge instrument cluster.
The tail section of the base models will be occupied by the turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six units found on the 991.2 Carrera and Carrera S.
The 992 generation, which should arrive as a 2019 model, will introduce hybrid power and we're expecting Porsche to offer two gas-electric models, as is the case with the current Panamera. The first will be orientated towards efficiency, while the second, which could receive the Turbo S E-Hybrid moniker, should deliver north of 650 ponies.
Oh, and if you just can't wait for the prototypes to take shape, we're inviting you to check out the 2019 Porsche 911 rendering
we delivered yesterday.