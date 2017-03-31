autoevolution
Porsche 918 Spyder Undergoing Servicing Looks Like V8 Open Heart Surgery

 
With a Porsche 918 Spyder, it takes more than a friendly owner for anybody to be able to take a peek into the engine bay of the thing.
Since the 887 hp Porscha already tips the scales at about 3,700 lbs due to its hybrid nature, German engineers have strived to save as much weight as possible, thus doing away with an engine cover that can be opened with one finger.

Even if you did manage to "pop the hood" of the Zuffenhausen halo car, you'd only be able to see the monstrous mufflers and catalytic converters of the thing, since the engine sits extremely low in its compartment. How low? Well, the image above should deliver a pretty accurate answer.

Brought to our attention by Redditor usbrooks, the pic shows an example of the 918 Spyder undergoing servicing. And yes, the 608 hp naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 is in there, as you can see some pieces of cloth "sealing off" its exhaust collectors with the help of zip ties. We know, it's difficult to talk about the exhaust of the 918 without having 9,150 rpm fantasies...

The photo also allows us to zoom in on the radiators, which are built into the carbon tub of the gas-electric monster.

Somewhere in the image, there's an Apple sticker waiting to be uncovered and, while some might found this customization details a bit odd, we'll remind you of the days when Apple used to sponsor the German automaker's track efforts. The Porsche 935 wearing the tech developer's details has served as a source of inspiration for tons of custom road car projects and we've talked about the most recent one last fall.

Oh, and you shouldn't let the plethora of tech goodies in the foreground trick you into ignoring the background of the photo. At least not if you're curious about the location of the bits that came off the hypercar.
