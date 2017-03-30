autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Spied Again, Has Massive Rear Wing And Exhaust Tips

 
30 Mar 2017, 9:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Porsche’s 911 is preparing to receive a new GT2 version, which is also expected to get an RS derivative.
Our spy photographers were attentive near the Nurburgring, where they spotted the prototype seen in the image gallery. Unlike its predecessors, this example comes with a model-correct front bumper. The front hood also has a set of air ducts, which are used for cooling various elements, along with possible aerodynamic improvements.

The 2018 GT3 RS has similar air ducts, but the prototype of that model had them covered.This exhibit comes with a set of production-ready rear lights, a set of king-sized exhaust tips, and a rear wing to match them. We must mention that the last element will have a different shape in the end, but its size will remain unchanged.

The rear fenders have a cover that is similar to the one found on the GT3 RS, but it may be changed for the production version. Its final shape is still under wraps, but we do not think that Porsche will miss out on the opportunity of differentiating the GT2 from the GT3 RS with this detail. We can bet that only true connoisseurs of the 911 will be able to spot the difference in a few years’ time.

The previous 911 GT2 was available on the market seven years ago, when the 997 model was still being sold. This version is always the last of the series, which will mean that the 991 generation will be discontinued after the sportier version, GT2 RS, is launched.

We expect to see both GT2 and GT2 RS "Neunelfers" launched by the middle of next year. These two versions, aimed at purists and die-hard enthusiasts, are the most “focused” versions of the German sports car.

Reports predict a power figure that will go close to 700 HP, but only the official reveal will tell the truth on this topic. Until then, enjoy these spyshots.
Porsche 911 911 GT2 Porsche spyshots 911 GT2 RS 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Porsche 911 GT2
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86