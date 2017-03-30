2019 Porsche 911 GT2 Spied Again, Has Massive Rear Wing And Exhaust Tips

Porsche
’s 911 is preparing to receive a new GT2 version, which is also expected to get an RS derivative.
Our spy photographers were attentive near the Nurburgring, where they spotted the prototype seen in the image gallery. Unlike its predecessors, this example comes with a model-correct front bumper. The front hood also has a set of air ducts, which are used for cooling various elements, along with possible aerodynamic improvements.
The 2018 GT3 RS has similar air ducts, but the prototype of that model had them covered.This exhibit comes with a set of production-ready rear lights, a set of king-sized exhaust tips, and a rear wing to match them. We must mention that the last element will have a different shape in the end, but its size will remain unchanged.
The rear fenders have a cover that is similar to the one found on the GT3 RS, but it may be changed for the production version. Its final shape is still under wraps, but we do not think that Porsche will miss out on the opportunity of differentiating the GT2 from the GT3 RS with this detail. We can bet that only true connoisseurs of the 911 will be able to spot the difference in a few years’ time.
The previous 911 GT2
was available on the market seven years ago, when the 997 model was still being sold. This version is always the last of the series, which will mean that the 991 generation will be discontinued after the sportier version, GT2 RS, is launched.
We expect to see both GT2 and GT2 RS "Neunelfers" launched by the middle of next year. These two versions, aimed at purists
and die-hard enthusiasts, are the most “focused” versions of the German sports car.
Reports predict a power figure that will go close to 700 HP
, but only the official reveal will tell the truth on this topic. Until then, enjoy these spyshots.