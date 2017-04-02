2020 Porsche 911 GT1 Rendered as Street-Legal Racecar Successor for 918 Spyder

Porschephilles have plenty of reasons to rejoice these days. From the dual Porsche 911 prototype scene, which mixes 991.2 specials like the GT2 and the GT3 RS with next-gen Neunelfer prototypes, to the 2017 919 Hybrid Le Mans racecar, this spring is loaded with Zuffenhausen land rockets.





That place used to be occupied by the 918 Spyder, which has now retired - we're talking showroom presence.



So, until the German automaker decides to introduce a successor for the



The pixel contraption you see here builds of the proportions of the 919, while adding plenty of Mission E elements, all under the 911 GT1 badge.



Coming from Digital art label Peisert Design, this render is more a fantasy than anything else. For one thing, Porsche has let it slip that a successor for the 918 should arrive close to 2025, so it's way to early to discuss such a machine.



Nevertheless, while we're talking mid-engined Porschas like the GT1, we'll remind you that the carmaker might just come up with a road legal incarnation of the



As we discussed back in January, the new RSR has simply placed its gearbox behind its flat-six, it's not a purebred mid-engined animal. Nevertheless, if Porsche does develop a version that requires number plates, this could be considered a spiritual successor to the mid-90s 911 GT1, which didn't actually have that much in common with the 996 generation of the Neunelfer it partially tried to impersonate.



And the amount of tech-dreaming this render can generate only comes to show how well executed the pixel play is. Speaking of which, you can check out the Photoshop magic behind the image in the video below.



Nevertheless, it's difficult to suppress the feeling that there's a void between the 600+ hp GT2 , which has recently returned to the Nurburgring for the final stages of its development and the 900 hp LMP1 prototype that was presented on Friday.That place used to be occupied by the 918 Spyder, which has now retired - we're talking showroom presence.So, until the German automaker decides to introduce a successor for the 918 , we're here to fill that gap with the help of a bewildering rendering.The pixel contraption you see here builds of the proportions of the 919, while adding plenty of Mission E elements, all under the 911 GT1 badge.Coming from Digital art label Peisert Design, this render is more a fantasy than anything else. For one thing, Porsche has let it slip that a successor for the 918 should arrive close to 2025, so it's way to early to discuss such a machine.Nevertheless, while we're talking mid-engined Porschas like the GT1, we'll remind you that the carmaker might just come up with a road legal incarnation of the 2017 911 RSR As we discussed back in January, the new RSR has simply placed its gearbox behind its flat-six, it's not a purebred mid-engined animal. Nevertheless, if Porsche does develop a version that requires number plates, this could be considered a spiritual successor to the mid-90s 911 GT1, which didn't actually have that much in common with the 996 generation of the Neunelfer it partially tried to impersonate.And the amount of tech-dreaming this render can generate only comes to show how well executed the pixel play is. Speaking of which, you can check out the Photoshop magic behind the image in the video below.