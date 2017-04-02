autoevolution
Rain or Snow Will Stop This Jeep Rat Rod From Its Deliveries, You Won't Care

 
Rat rods are extremely popular these days, and they usually involve vintage vehicles. Things get interesting when a former delivery Jeep gets the same treatment.
It all started with a 1971 Jeep DJ, which was previously employed by the U.S. Postal Service to deliver packages in all weather conditions. That is in the past of this creation, which now has a tuned V8 engine, slick tires, and a 10-bolt-differential.

The Craigslist seller responsible for the transformation claims that it is a fast car, and you can understand that this thing is quick in a straight line.

After all, who bothers installing traction bars, a driveshaft hoop, and other significant modifications on a former mail delivery vehicle.

As Barnfinds notes, this project still needs some work to become a daily driver, but it is titled and insured. That means that it is road-legal, but we would be cautious on the road with a ride that has slick tires.

The asking price is $4,500, but it is up to you and the seller to get it lower, if possible. Don’t try to haggle too much, because this is a one-off build, and it may keep its value if you take care of its condition.

You can maintain the rat rod look, or you might take the project to a different direction. We suggest a “clean look,” which involves fixing the bodywork, a full paint job, and other modifications.

Whatever you do, do not drive this in the snow or rain, because things might get nasty in an instant. Things could get better with proper tires for those conditions, but a lack of any electronic assistance systems should be accounted for every time you touch the controls of this 1971 Jeep with a 400-HP small block 383-cui stroker Chevy V8.

We must mention that it sits on a shortened Chevy S10 frame from 1999, but that is just one of many modifications that were done here.
