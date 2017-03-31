Jeep Unveils Several Concept Vehicles For 2017 Moab Easter Jeep Safari

Jeep
has presented a part of its exhibits for this year’s Moab Easter Jeep Safari.
The 51st edition of the annual event organized in Utah will mark the 25th anniversary of the Grand Cherokee
ZJ. The American brand has already prepared a dedicated vehicle to honor the legacy of the ZJ generation. Named “Grand One,” it is a resto-modded 1993 model
.
We have a list and an image gallery of the rest of the vehicles that will be presented at the event held in Moab. Most of them are concepts, but there are also one-off builds, like the CJ66. It "blends" three generations of Jeep models into a massively capable resto-mod based on a 1966 CJ Tuxedo Park.
Jeep has prepared the exhibits with the help of the specialists at Mopar. The exhibition allows clients and potential customers to see what can be achieved if you have a generous imagination and the entire Mopar parts bin at your disposal.
Brand officials do not mention this, but the models are replicable creations that people could commission with reputable tuning companies.
The Safari is a family-focused concept that has great off-roading abilities to match its functional interior. There’s a strong emphasis on providing an excellent view for the backseat passengers. It comes with an incorporated drone, LED headlights, custom tail lamps, and much more.
The Quicksand is a blend of a hot rod and a classic Wrangler
. It comes with a Mopar 392 Crate HEMI engine mated to a six-speed Getrag manual transmission. Its body was chopped, lengthened wheelbase, and trimmed in several areas to get a custom look. You will not see one like it, and it will cost you top dollar to build a similar one.
The all-new Compass
was used as a base for the Trailpass, which shows how far someone could modify this model for off-road adventures. The exhibit is surprisingly close to stock, and a customer could customize one to this specification with Mopar parts, if desired.
Switchback is the name of another creation, which has also been modified with Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts to obtain the ultimate off-roading four-wheeler. A four-inch lift kit, 37-inch tires, and Dana 44 axles promise to handle any terrain you can place ahead of it.
The last concept prepared for the event is called Luminator, and it showcases the top-of-the-line possibilities concerning off-road lighting performance. It was done with the help of Magneti Marelli’s Automotive Lighting Division.
This is best shown at night, if you ask us, and it should light up the trails in Moab
like nothing else. You can see all the concepts prepared by the marque in the gallery of this story.