Skoda Kodiaq Coupe Probably Won't Look Like This

I've long had a suspicion that Skoda has the potential to become a bigger brand than Volkswagen. They have a cleaner reputation and offering more space for less money is a great way to attract new customers, especially in China, where they value legroom above all else.





Despite this, the first Sports Activity Coupe in Skoda history will debut in the People's Republic. Sure, it's the biggest market in the world and will continue so until fully covered in smog. But has Skoda decided it's got enough new customers?

Chopping the roof off the Kodiaq will reduce its headroom at the back, and you won't have seats in the trunk either. So rather than doing more with more, the car will have to do more with less. Theoretically, profits will be higher, but only if they can sell enough of them.

We know for sure that the Czech automaker will introduce the Kodiaq Coupe in China because of leaked information from a presentation. The launch is supposed to happen around 2020, which means we won't see road-going prototypes this year.

With no data to go on, the rendering made by X-Tomi Design looks like a wild swing in the dark. But who knows, it might connect with a solid punch. At a glance, it appears that he merged the production Kodiaq with elements from the concept that previewed the Superb a few years ago. It's got the black trim we associate with the RS models or the Sportline equipment grade. Naturally, bucket seats give it more appeal, but I still can't imagine driving a tall Skoda with enthusiasm.

Since it's based on the MQB platform, all the engines will be shared with cars we already know. But we've not seen anything amazing from the Volkswagen Group in quite some time. While Infiniti is working on variable displacement four-banger, the biggest automaker in the world is still dealing with the repercussions of the emissions scandal. So I don't see a twin-turbo 2-liter or something equally as cool happening.