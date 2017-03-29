$11.5M Pack of Aston Martin Vulcans Awaiting Delivery with Cover On Looks Evil

No car cover can tone down the bewildering appearance of the Aston Martin Vulcan and it seems Gaydon is determined to bring this to our attention.
The Brits have recently delivered a set of images showing a pack of five Vulcans
awaiting delivery and, even when covered, these $2.3 million machines have the power to make one weak in the knees.
The automaker is only gifting the world with 23 units of its 800 hp circuit monster, which only makes these images more special.
"These Aston Martin Vulcans are packed, secured, and ready for their journey to a track somewhere around the globe...
" the carmaker said on its Facebook page.
The fire-spitting Vulcan (we mean this in a literal way) is an ode to the naturally aspirated endangered species. The thing is animated by a 7.0-liter V12 churning out at least 800 ponies.
Oh, and by the way, if the price of the velocity tool seems like too much of a burden, we'll remind you of the time when an example of the Vulcan was offered
on Facebook Live for no less than $5 million.
When it comes to the aural side of the 7.0-liter Aston, the bewildering in-cabin decibel experience of the Vulcan has been showcased in a track stint we showed
you back in August last year.
Since you can peek through the said covers and, for instance, notice the green skin of one of these Astons, we figured some of you might find this working as an appetizer.
As such, we've added a few Vulcan photos below, with the Instagram pics showing the V12 beast dressed in various hues, which will please both color extroverts and introverts. In what seems to be less than a coincidence, the images, which have hit Instagram less than 24 hours ago, portray a group of Vulcans attacking the Spa Francorchamps track in Belgium.
