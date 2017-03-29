autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

$11.5M Pack of Aston Martin Vulcans Awaiting Delivery with Cover On Looks Evil

 
29 Mar 2017, 14:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
No car cover can tone down the bewildering appearance of the Aston Martin Vulcan and it seems Gaydon is determined to bring this to our attention.
The Brits have recently delivered a set of images showing a pack of five Vulcans awaiting delivery and, even when covered, these $2.3 million machines have the power to make one weak in the knees.

The automaker is only gifting the world with 23 units of its 800 hp circuit monster, which only makes these images more special.

"These Aston Martin Vulcans are packed, secured, and ready for their journey to a track somewhere around the globe..." the carmaker said on its Facebook page.

The fire-spitting Vulcan (we mean this in a literal way) is an ode to the naturally aspirated endangered species. The thing is animated by a 7.0-liter V12 churning out at least 800 ponies.

Oh, and by the way, if the price of the velocity tool seems like too much of a burden, we'll remind you of the time when an example of the Vulcan was offered on Facebook Live for no less than $5 million.

When it comes to the aural side of the 7.0-liter Aston, the bewildering in-cabin decibel experience of the Vulcan has been showcased in a track stint we showed you back in August last year.

Since you can peek through the said covers and, for instance, notice the green skin of one of these Astons, we figured some of you might find this working as an appetizer.

As such, we've added a few Vulcan photos below, with the Instagram pics showing the V12 beast dressed in various hues, which will please both color extroverts and introverts. In what seems to be less than a coincidence,  the images, which have hit Instagram less than 24 hours ago, portray a group of Vulcans attacking the Spa Francorchamps track in Belgium.

 

#whichdoyouprefer #astonmartin #astonmartinvulcan #spafrancorchamps #powerbeautysoul #vulcan

A post shared by Jesse Vermeylen (@jesse.cla) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:29am PDT



 

#astonmartindays #spafrancorchamps #vulcan #astonmartinvulcan #astonmartin @britishboy100 1LMªìç

A post shared by Jesse Vermeylen (@jesse.cla) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT



 

#powerbeautysoul #astonmartin #astonmartinvulcan #vulcan #spafrancorchamps #astonmartindays

A post shared by Jesse Vermeylen (@jesse.cla) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT



 

Aston Martin •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Follow @_luxury.exotics for more pics! •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #luxurycars #astonmartin #astonmartinvulcan

A post shared by @_luxury.exotics on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT



 

I just dribbled a little #vulcan #astonmartinlagonda #astonmartin #astonmartinvulcan

A post shared by Darran Jones (@b3ardedtrucker) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Aston Martin Vulcan aston martin hypercar
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81