Aston Martin DB11 S Spied Near The Nurburgring, It Looks Ready For Production

 
4 Apr 2017
by
Aston Martin’s DB11 will get a few brothers this year, and one of them has been spotted near the Nurburgring.
It looks ready for production, and it even comes with a complete interior. This vehicle is presumably the next DB11 S, but some reports say that it might the next-generation Vanquish.

We are not going to enter that discussion, because the brand from Gaydon could decide either way, so do not go and bet money on it.

Our spy photographers have been following the topic for a few months, and it is evident that the British coupe is getting ready for its big unveiling.

A few of its components still need a bit of attention, like the exhausts, but it is clear that this model is extremely close to its production specification. The development team did not even bother doing anything else to it after covering the vehicle in black vinyl.

When compared to a standard DB11, this vehicle has a modified front bumper, which includes extra air intakes, an integrated spoiler, and other modifications. The rear end also has a wing, but it seems like a work in progress that is being fitted to test a concept.

Currently, the twin-turbo V12 from Aston Martin delivers 608 HP, but the S model should come with at least 650, if not significantly more, to justify its existence.

Some sources claim it could exceed 700 HP for the production car, which is entirely possible if we take a look at the displacement of this unit, 5.2-liters, and all of the possibilities that could emerge from there.

Expect to see the production car of this prototype revealed by the end of this year, if not sooner. Dealers will probably get it in 2018, and it will reach the streets shortly after.

From there, the Brits at Aston will continue to develop on the DB11, as they have just begun work on derivatives of the new bread-and-butter in their range.
