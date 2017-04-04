2017 Indian Chieftain Limited Revealed

Indian Motorcycle just revealed its new Chieftain Limited, a bold evolution of the Chieftain line which is said to pave the way for even cooler rides.





“Our goal was to evolve the award-winning Chieftain platform with new models that significantly elevate the bike’s style, while still staying true to the signature design qualities that Indian Motorcycle is known for,” said Reid Wilson, Director of Marketing for Indian Motorcycle. “There’s no doubt the Chieftain Limited has a commanding presence and signature details that make it 100 per cent Indian.”



Looking at the bike, the biggest changes of the Chieftain Limited compared to a standard unit include a sawn-off front fender and new ten-spoke machine-cut 19-inch front rim along with a similar 16-inch one at the rear.



The front wheel has dual 300 mm floating rotors with four-piston calipers and an Indian logo embossed on it. There’s also a color-matched headlight bezel and a more streamlined leather saddle to complete the sleeker look.



You also get keyless ignition, anti-lock brakes, a 100-Watt audio system, the new



The new Indian Chieftain Limited was garnished with subtle accents that collectively give the bike a sleeker style. Making the color of the headlight bezel match the fairing is a simple change, but it’s one that makes a big difference in looks. On the same idea, the saddle is contrast-stitched.



The engine is the same Thunder Stroke 111, which serves up a tasty 135 Nm of torque, but you can choose extra equipment from the accessories list. This includes blacked-out parts, performance exhaust, high-flow air filter, performance cams, different handlebars, floorboards and more.



