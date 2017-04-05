Why Is This Aston Martin DB11 Tester Lapping Nurburgring with a Deployed Airbag?

Aston Martin is getting considerably more headline attention than it used to these days, with part of the credit for that going to Gaydon intensifying its Nurburgring activity.





This, photo, which comes from



Of course, the British automaker's Nordschleife offensive follows the reinvention process that the company is currently going through.



Following the tie-up with Mercedes- AMG , the first move included in Aston Martin's revamp plan was the release of the now twin-turbo DB11, which took place about one year ago, at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.



The carmaker is now testing a plethora of new models and we'll start by mentioning the DB11 S, even though some consider that the



Things are certain when it comes to the DB11 Volante, though, a prototype that Aston is using as a rolling Nurburgring billboard, as we explained earlier today.



Then there's the new Vantage. With Aston Martin's current entry-level model, if we may call it so, having been with us since 2006, it's only natural for the new model to deliver a revolution. The 2018 Vantage should make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.



Looking a bit further into Aston Martin's future, we can talk about the Rapide being SUV , as well as the



We must also mention the upcoming Red Bull co-developed Valkyrie hypercar, which should also



Meanwhile, Vulcan owners are And the latest adventure of the sort leaves us with a massive question mark floating around - this is the natural reaction when you come across what seems to be a DB11 tester lapping the Green Hell with its passenger side aribag deployed (the window is down, too).This, photo, which comes from Bridge To Gantry , shows no signs of a crash on the vehicle, which only makes the sighting stranger. And we'll remind you that the same car was recently spotted driving around the infamous German track without the funky detail seen here.Of course, the British automaker's Nordschleife offensive follows the reinvention process that the company is currently going through.Following the tie-up with Mercedes-, the first move included in Aston Martin's revamp plan was the release of the now twin-turbo DB11, which took place about one year ago, at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.The carmaker is now testing a plethora of new models and we'll start by mentioning the DB11 S, even though some consider that the spied prototype is actually a mule for the next-generation Vanquish.Things are certain when it comes to the DB11 Volante, though, a prototype that Aston is using as a rolling Nurburgring billboard, as we explained earlier today.Then there's the new Vantage. With Aston Martin's current entry-level model, if we may call it so, having been with us since 2006, it's only natural for the new model to deliver a revolution. The 2018 Vantage should make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.Looking a bit further into Aston Martin's future, we can talk about the Rapide being replaced with an all-electric sedan next year. We'll also mention the 2020 DBX, as well as the Lagonda sub-brand that's set to rival Rolls-Royce.We must also mention the upcoming Red Bull co-developed Valkyrie hypercar, which should also get a mid-enigined supercar sibling in 2021.Meanwhile, Vulcan owners are enjoying their naturally aspirated track hypercars as they should...