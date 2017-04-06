autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Aston Martin Tests DB11 Volante Prototype At The Nurburgring

 
6 Apr 2017, 8:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Aston Martin let it slip last year that a soft-top version of the DB11 is in the works. The British marque even shared a few photos of a mule, as well as a one-liner: “Coming Spring 2018.”
Now, though, development of the DB11 Volante kicks into overdrive as the automaker’s engineers took to the ‘Ring to sharpen the handling of the luxurious grand tourer. Just as it is the case with the coupe, the DB11 Volante exhibits a bit of body roll when pushed as hard as possible.

Bearing in mind this is not a sports car or a go-faster Vanquish, it’s a-OK for the British brawler to show off its soft side. At the end of the day, a respectable grand tourer is, in my mind, a perfect compromise between sportiness and comfort. Chopping the roof off also implies more reinforcement for the chassis and body shell.

This, in turn, adds weight. Color me surprised if Aston Martin manages to keep the weight under 1,800 kilograms (3,968 lbs), but then again, there are even heavier machines in this segment. And beyond the roof, remember that the automaker has to modify the DB11’s AeroBlade system to suit the aerodynamic singularities of the Volante.

When it wasn’t on the Nurburgring, the spy photographers caught the pre-production prototype out in the open, and in the presence of what appears to be the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster. And based on the amber-tinted turn lights, the German brute is a U.S.-specification model. Compared to the DB11 Volante, the GT C isn’t camo’d at all.

Don’t, however, think that Aston Martin will operate too many visual changes to the convertible derivate of the DB11. Based on what the adjacent spy photos reveal, it’s only the rear deck and rear quarter panels that will receive a bit of nip and tuck. As for what lurks under the hood, that’d be a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 tower-of-power.

There’s an AMG V8-powered DB11 in the pipeline as well, albeit Aston Martin told autoevolution that its debut will not happen at Auto Shanghai 2017.
2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante V12 Aston Martin DB11 Volante v8 Aston Martin DB11 spyshots aston martin
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81