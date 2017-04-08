autoevolution

Mall Accidentally Gives Parking Tickets To Shoppers For Returning Too Soon

 
8 Apr 2017, 14:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Parking can be expensive, but that should not be a problem when going to the mall to buy a few things before the free parking expires, right?

A few New Zealanders would say you have it wrong, because they got fined for going to the shopping center twice on the same day. A shopper discovered a ticket after her second visit to the mall in a single day, and then contacted the company that runs the business in Paraparaumu, New Zealand, on its Facebook page.

Once the complaint reached the page on the social network, other people admitted that they had also found a NZD 65 ($45) ticket on their windshields after doing the same thing.

Fortunately, Daphne Boderick’s discovery was followed by an explanation from the company that runs the mall. Apparently, they wanted to be sure that commuters did not use their space to get free parking in the city while they used public transit to get to their jobs.

Therefore, a four-hour parking time was deemed free, and everything that exceeded it was fined with $65 per day. This seems fair up until this point, right?

It was, in theory, but the business owners had a flaw in their security procedures, which were not monitoring the spaces to the minute. Instead, it was determined that the parking area was controlled in the morning, with license plate numbers recorded when the center was opened every day.

Then, mall security would return in the afternoon to check all of the license plates of the vehicles parked there. A cross-check of the two lists was made, and the plates that were present twice on the list were fined.

As you can observe, there’s room for error here, which was discovered by the shopper who had the idea to complain about the situation on Facebook.

If you have not spotted the issue, the system’s flaw was that you could park in the morning, leave after a couple of minutes, well within the four-hour “window” of the free parking rule, and then come back in the afternoon.

Even if you parked in a different spot, your car would have a ticket on the windshield. Fortunately, the shopper who made the complaint had the receipts to prove that she had two visits to the mall on that day, at entirely different times, and her fine was waived.

Stuff contacted the manager of the mall, and the official explained that they regret the situation and have taken the required steps to prevent this from ever happening again. Shoppers who have received tickets that they feel were unfair were asked to visit the center and ask to have them revoked.
parking fine New Zealand mall shopping lol
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78