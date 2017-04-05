autoevolution
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Makes Nurburging Debut, Is Crazy

 
5 Apr 2017
If you ask us, the upcoming Huracan Performante Spyder is the most Lamborghini model in the recent history of the Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker.
Leave it to the Raging Bull to develop a naturally-aspirated supercar that can mop the track with Porsche's reigning hypercar, setting a 6:52.01 Nurburgring production car lap record and then chop the top off the contraption.

After we brought you the first spyshots of the 2018 Huracan Performante Spyder yesterday, we are now showing you the prototype doing its thing on the Green Hell.

We have to admit that we're glad and curious at the same time. Tons of thrills - this is what we experience when thinking about how the canvas top model maintains the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) goodies of the Coupe. From the front apron to the engine cover and rear wing, the clever aero bits of the fixed rood model are still here.

And we're eager to see how the new roof affects the aerodynamic profile of the supercar. If, say, your wig flies off while doing 200 mph on the track, will any parts of it get sucked into the intakes sitting atop the engine compartment?

As for the tech updates, the Spyder should follow the recipe introduced by the Performante Coupe. Which means that, compared to the "standard" Huracan Spyder, the Performante will be 30 hp more muscular and 40 kilograms (88 lbs) lighter.

Speaking of which, while the spied prototype rides on Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires (we noticed the tires in the previous spyshots), we're still waiting for Lamborghini to offer the Trofeo R rubber that was used to achieve the said Ring record, which has generated quite a bit of controversy.

Lamborghini could use the Los Angeles Motor Show in December to drop the Huracan Performante Spyder, which would mean that those fortunate enough to be able to order one will get to fully enjoy the next spring season.
