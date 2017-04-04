Crashed 2017 Acura NSX Listed On Copart, Current Bid Sits At $72,500

Here’s a question: What’s makes the NSX an NSX? I agree that’s hard to answer, but there’s more to the 2017 Acura NSX than the original model’s connection to Formula 1 racing driver Ayrton Senna
. And by more, that also includes the apparently mind-boggling manufacturer's suggested retail price.
Excluding $1,800 in destination and handling, the twin-turbo V6 hybrid-powered bruiser starts from an eye-watering $156,000. It’s a huge chunk of money for a Honda with an Acura badge (or vice versa, depending on where you live). But then again, it’s good value considering that the Audi R8 and McLaren 570S are considerably more expensive.
And now, here’s the million dollar question: What sort of person will spend $72,500 on a wrecked NSX with a salvage certificate? I don’t really know, but the truth of the matter is someone bid $72,500 for a damaged example of the breed. Based on Copart
’s illusor estimated retail value of $224,533, it makes sense. At the end of the day, however, this NSX is still just a crashed car that’s wildly extortionate to repair.
Based on the low-res pictures provided by Copart
, this is a case of purely cosmetic damage. The front end is definitely ruined, and so are the front fenders and headlights. The rear bumper also exhibits a number of bruises, and the taillights need replacement too. Then there’s the interior, which suffers from a case of driver airbag deployment.
The seller does mention that the white-painted NSX fires up into life and moves under its own steam, but I wouldn’t drive the damn thing in its current condition. What Copart doesn’t say, however, is if any of the electrical/electronic parts were affected in the crash. An area that might also hide a few surprises is the all-aluminum suspension.
It’s always sad to see high-priced, high-powered exotica in states as sorry as this 2017 Acura NSX
is, but even though the clock is showing just 7,312 actual miles, you’re better off not thinking of saving this mid-engined supercar. The most sensible thing to do if you’re in the market for an NSX, funnily enough, is to go buy a brand spanking new one.